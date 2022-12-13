Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Tips to decrease impacts to fish when catch-and-release ice fishing
Winter weather has descended on Utah, and if you are planning to go ice fishing this winter and want to release the fish you catch, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is offering some tips to help decrease stress and increase survival for the fish. Minimize the air exposure time...
castlecountryradio.com
DWR stocks more than 8.2 million fish throughout Utah in 2022
In an effort to enhance fishing and boost native fish populations, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocks a variety of fish species throughout Utah every year. In 2022, the DWR again proactively changed its fish stocking to help more fish survive during the ongoing drought. The DWR stocked 8,269,311...
Comments / 0