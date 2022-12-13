Read full article on original website
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th
The store has long been a neighborhood destination, and is being shuttered due to redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and Patch.com.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (. Germany. ) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. AM Best...
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions
Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach. to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with. Newtek Insurance. ,. Freedom Bank. clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general...
Kingstone Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed the refinancing of its. $30.0 million. of outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on. December 30, 2022. (the “2022 Notes”). Pursuant to its previously disclosed...
Musk sells $3.6B of stock in Tesla
DETROIT - sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of. Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company. (Finger Lakes) (. Trumansburg, NY. ). The outlook of the Long-Term...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Western & Southern
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with. (Western & Southern), a diversified family of financial services businesses and one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. The. US$ 1.7 billion. longevity swap transaction covers...
Upaj by Absolute is solving the 'unseasonal rainfall' loss for farmers with a first-of-its-kind, DIY Insurance Marketplace in collaboration with DigiSafe
NEW DELHI , Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexpected rainfall in various states has harmed the ready-for-harvesting crops such as rice, soya bean, cotton, pulses, and vegetables at a time when. India. is facing a likely food grain shortfall due to decreased sowing of. Kharif. crops, particularly paddy. Additionally, unseasonal...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
AM Best Revises the Outlooks to Negative for Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. (PMIC) and its wholly owned reinsured subsidiary,. Chiron Insurance Company. (Chiron)....
One80 Launches Boat Rental Insurance
One80’s boat rental insurance provides liability coverage in partnership with insurtech platform, vQuip. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. Boston. , today announced the launch of boat rental insurance. Effective immediately,. One80 Intermediaries. in partnership with insurtech platform vQuip, provides liability coverage for individual boat renters...
Equity Trader Arrested For Front-Running Employer's Trades [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 15 -- An equities trader associated with a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in. New York. said on Wednesday. Equities trader. , 51, of. Hailey, Idaho.
