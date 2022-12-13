ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years

The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
Kingstone Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed the refinancing of its. $30.0 million. of outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on. December 30, 2022. (the “2022 Notes”). Pursuant to its previously disclosed...
Musk sells $3.6B of stock in Tesla

DETROIT - sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
Upaj by Absolute is solving the 'unseasonal rainfall' loss for farmers with a first-of-its-kind, DIY Insurance Marketplace in collaboration with DigiSafe

NEW DELHI , Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexpected rainfall in various states has harmed the ready-for-harvesting crops such as rice, soya bean, cotton, pulses, and vegetables at a time when. India. is facing a likely food grain shortfall due to decreased sowing of. Kharif. crops, particularly paddy. Additionally, unseasonal...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
One80 Launches Boat Rental Insurance

One80’s boat rental insurance provides liability coverage in partnership with insurtech platform, vQuip. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. Boston. , today announced the launch of boat rental insurance. Effective immediately,. One80 Intermediaries. in partnership with insurtech platform vQuip, provides liability coverage for individual boat renters...
