Committee launched to put abortion on ballot in Ohio

S everal abortion rights groups are joining forces to introduce a ballot measure that would let voters decide whether to protect abortion access in Ohio.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Abortion Fund Ohio, New Voices for Reproductive Justice, Ohio Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, and others are forming an exploration committee to place a measure on the ballot in Ohio as soon as next November that would amend the state’s constitution to enshrine "reproductive freedom for all."

“Ohio’s elected leaders need to stop ignoring the demands of the people they claim to represent and protect. The people of Ohio overwhelmingly support access to abortion and deserve the fundamental right to comprehensive healthcare,” said Lauren Blauvelt, vice president of government affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio. ”We’ve seen when the American people are given the chance, they vote for their bodies, for their lives, and for their futures, they vote to protect abortion. We know Ohioans will do the same."

The abortion rights groups said that they are hoping to launch their ballot measure campaign as soon as next November as Ohio lawmakers weigh whether to approve a proposal that would make it more difficult to pass a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart, both Republicans, have supported a joint resolution that would raise the threshold to pass a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment from 50% to 60%.

A group opposed to abortion, Ohio Right to Life, said they plan to campaign against any proposed ballot measures that protect abortion access in the state.

“The Buckeye state has repeatedly reiterated that we are undeniably pro-life, and this time will be no different. Ohio Right To Life has a presence in all 88 counties, and we are prepared to orchestrate the largest grassroots initiative in our state history, whether in 2023 or 2024,” said Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life.

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up until 21 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy, as a law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy, remains held up in the judicial system. A federal judge first allowed the law to go into effect hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, but a Cincinnati judge has temporarily blocked the law from being enforced since September while assessing its constitutionality.

The announcement comes after abortion rights fared well in ballot measures last month in California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky, and Montana, helping Democrats stave off a red wave in the midterm elections.