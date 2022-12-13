Read full article on original website
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Western & Southern
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with. (Western & Southern), a diversified family of financial services businesses and one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. The. US$ 1.7 billion. longevity swap transaction covers...
Pediatrix Announces Leadership Transitions
M.D., Appointed Chief Executive Officer; Mark S. Ordan Appointed Executive Chair of Board of Directors. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, babies and children, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has appointed.
Fountain Life Announces $15MM Investment from Eos Venture Partners and Newcross Healthcare
PRNewswire/ -- , a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced it has secured. , the leading InsurTech investor, and Newcross Healthcare, experts in healthcare including treatment and care at home, based in the. United Kingdom. . The investment is intended...
AM Best Revises the Outlooks to Negative for Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. (PMIC) and its wholly owned reinsured subsidiary,. Chiron Insurance Company. (Chiron)....
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Logistics Insurance Market : Key Players Peoples Insurance Agency, American International, Allianz, DB Schenker
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Business Credit Insurance Market Looks to Expand Its Size in Overseas Market
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (. Germany. ) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. AM Best...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. and Its Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. (Barents Re) (. Cayman Islands. ) and its affiliate,. Barents Reinsurance S.A. (Barents...
Trean Insurance Group Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Altaris Capital Partners
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of. Altaris, LLC. (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”),...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Qianhai Reinsurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Qianhai Reinsurance Co., Ltd. (QHR) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect QHR’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance
ATLANTA , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.
Private-Public Partnership Is Key to Accelerating Universal Health Coverage – Pharmaccess Country Director
The Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation , Dr , called for an enhanced collaboration between private and public sector practitioners in the health sector to deepen Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. He noted that even though the public sector had a lot of mileage in health insurance policies,...
Kingstone Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed the refinancing of its. $30.0 million. of outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on. December 30, 2022. (the “2022 Notes”). Pursuant to its previously disclosed...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of. Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company. (Finger Lakes) (. Trumansburg, NY. ). The outlook of the Long-Term...
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call
BOSTON , Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended. November 30, 2022.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 : Erie Insurance, TATA AIG, USAA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. Electric Vehicle Insurance. space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look...
Patent Issued for Efficient propagation of user data across disparate systems (USPTO 11514415): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Naelon, Ashley ( San Antonio, TX , US), filed on May 19, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A typical individual in. the United States. changes their...
