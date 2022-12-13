Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
wpde.com
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man is accused of hitting a resident at Pee Dee Regional Center while working there, according to an arrest warrant sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., 33, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
wpde.com
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach police search for suspect in bakery donation box theft
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Surfside Beach are searching for a Grinch this holiday season, a real-life one who allegedly stole a donation box from a local bakery. Police responded to a report of a burglary that happened at Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday around 4:45 a.m.
Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach bakery owner speaks out following burglary
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When customers walk into Benjamin’s Bakery they’re greeted with a jingle and a mezuzah, which in Jewish culture blesses a home. After a burglary that happened Thursday, the business owner, Lee Zulanch, said he’s blessed that no one was hurt. "The...
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
wpde.com
Conway PD ask for help identifying person of interest in forgery investigation
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Dept. opened an investigation into a forgery that happened on Nov. 23rd. Investigators were able to obtain photographs of the person of interest and ask for assistance in identifying the person in the pictures. If you have any information, call...
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
wpde.com
New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
WMBF
Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers responded to the scene just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Coit Village Apartments along North Coit Street. Investigators said there was a verbal fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex which...
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
wpde.com
66-year-old suffering from possible dementia missing in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials need help to find a missing 66-year-old in Florence County. with possible dementia. Bansibhai Patel of Westbrook Drive was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home. Deputies said he was last known to be wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants...
