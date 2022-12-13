ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week. Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach bakery owner speaks out following burglary

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When customers walk into Benjamin’s Bakery they’re greeted with a jingle and a mezuzah, which in Jewish culture blesses a home. After a burglary that happened Thursday, the business owner, Lee Zulanch, said he’s blessed that no one was hurt. "The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy