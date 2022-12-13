ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000

Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
GANSEVOORT, NY
WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
