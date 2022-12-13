Read full article on original website
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Cohoes Police arrest six individuals in drug bust
Six individuals were arrested in a drug bust at 43 Olmstead Street on Thursday evening.
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
Schenectady County man pleads guilty to gun possession
A Schenectady County felon faces up to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Search warrant yields loaded handgun, drugs, and cash
Police executed a search warrant in the Town of Guilderland and seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, drugs, and cash.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital
Darren Pronto is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a woman in January 2021. His felony charge remains in place, as well as his no-bail status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital.
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
HVCC stabbing suspect arraigned on six-count indictment
The suspect in the Hudson Valley Community College stabbing was arraigned on a six-count indictment.
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
