ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
HARRISTOWN, IL
wmay.com

Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building

A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations

Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit

PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Ethics complaints against two Pekin City Council members thrown out

PEKIN, Ill. – Ethics complaints filed against two Pekin City Council members, including one who just got tossed off the mayoral election ballot, are themselves tossed out. Pekin Firefighter John Burns Tuesday night told the city council’s Ethics Committee he was unable to answer questions about the filing done on behalf of who he said was someone in the hospital against members Becky Cloyd and Rick Hilst.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County GOP chair steps down

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Republican Central Committee chairman Connie Beard announced Tuesday that she will be stepping down from the role she’s held for five years, effective immediately. Dennis Grundler, who was elected Vice Chairman in July 2022, will step in to assume the chair...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois

The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire officials bring attention to new smoke detector law

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fire experts gathered at the Washington Fire department to raise awareness of a new law regarding smoke detectors in Illinois homes. Starting in 2023, Illinois residents will be required to have smoke detectors that are fit with ten-year sealed batteries. The push for the new law comes after some grim numbers from last year. Ninety-seven people died in residential fires across the state last year, and according to the Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, some of those deaths could have been prevented. “Nearly seventy percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin hospital renovations light up the night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy