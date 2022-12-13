Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
wglt.org
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington District 87 hires administrator in charge of teaching and learning
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A long-time Central Illinois educator has been chosen as District 87′s next administrator in charge of teaching and learning. The school board Wednesday night approved a three-year contract with Nicole Rummel in which she will be paid a $130,000 salary during the first year.
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District board decides the fate of the Donovan Park pavilion proposal tonight
The Peoria Park District's board of trustees decides tonight on the fate of the controversial Donovan Park performing arts pavilion concept. The not-for-profit group Pavilion in the Park wants to build an indoor-outdoor arts venue seating about 2,000 on an acre of land in the southeastern corner of Donovan Park. The total project area encompasses 18 acres.
Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit
PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
1470 WMBD
Ethics complaints against two Pekin City Council members thrown out
PEKIN, Ill. – Ethics complaints filed against two Pekin City Council members, including one who just got tossed off the mayoral election ballot, are themselves tossed out. Pekin Firefighter John Burns Tuesday night told the city council’s Ethics Committee he was unable to answer questions about the filing done on behalf of who he said was someone in the hospital against members Becky Cloyd and Rick Hilst.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County GOP chair steps down
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Republican Central Committee chairman Connie Beard announced Tuesday that she will be stepping down from the role she’s held for five years, effective immediately. Dennis Grundler, who was elected Vice Chairman in July 2022, will step in to assume the chair...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
25newsnow.com
Fire officials bring attention to new smoke detector law
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fire experts gathered at the Washington Fire department to raise awareness of a new law regarding smoke detectors in Illinois homes. Starting in 2023, Illinois residents will be required to have smoke detectors that are fit with ten-year sealed batteries. The push for the new law comes after some grim numbers from last year. Ninety-seven people died in residential fires across the state last year, and according to the Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, some of those deaths could have been prevented. “Nearly seventy percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.”
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
Comments / 1