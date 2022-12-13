Read full article on original website
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Socialist senator Elizabeth Warren proposes to end privacy for cryptocurrency wallets
Following the arrest of criminal and top Democratic Party financier Sam Bankman-Fried, and in light of what is arguably the largest financial fraud in recent US history, extremist voices within the US Senate are taking advantage of the FTX collapse to propose further regulation of the system. Socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren and anti- Trump Republican…
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem
THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Opinion: Rep. Cloud and GOP blocking health coverage progress
Health care is a major issue that has been virtually ignored by Cloud and his GOP compatriots. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Donald Trump launches his own NFT sticker collection
Digital images of Donald Trump caricatured as a superhero, cowboy, military, astronaut and athlete make up the collection of NFT cards that the former president released for sale "to raise funds". Donald Trump's company was found guilty of tax fraudBy. In the image accompanying his ad, Donald Trump is depicted in a red superhero costume, with the U.S. flag as a cape and…
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a“ My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
Equity Trader Arrested For Front-Running Employer's Trades [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 15 -- An equities trader associated with a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in. New York. said on Wednesday. Equities trader. , 51, of. Hailey, Idaho.
Paid family leave model law one of four adopted by NCOIL
Belmar, NJ – During the 2022 National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) Annual National Meeting in New Orleans, LA, the organization adopted four new Model Laws. All four Models passed without opposition via voice vote by their respective policy committees and the NCOIL Executive Committee. The NCOIL Life Insurance...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
Statement From The James Madison Institute On The Passage Of The Property Insurance Reform
With today's passage of sensible and meaningful reforms,. policymakers have taken a huge step forward in restoring sanity to our property insurance market. For too many years homeowners have been held hostage to the abuses of. Florida's. tort system. Those abuses have made the state a haven for fraudsters making...
U.S. manufacturing output weighed down by motor vehicles
WASHINGTON, Dec 15- Manufacturing output fell 0.6% last month, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday, but data for October were revised upward to show factory production rising 0.3% instead of 0.1%. The Institute for Supply Management and Supply reported this month that its measure of national manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first…
Cooper: NC General Assembly will 'eventually' reach Medicaid agreement
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. (D) said he believes "eventually" the. will reach an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage, as lawmakers plan to revisit the issue after the new legislative session starts in January. "They have assured me that they are for Medicaid...
New York City has 25 days to settle retirees’ switch to privatized insurance, arbitrator rules
This article was published in partnership with New York Focus. An arbitrator's ruling Thursday cleared the way for. to switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to privatized health insurance plans. The move, a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, would take the retirees...
Thousands of working Californians can slash health insurance premiums after IRS rule change
The Biden administration moved this week to eliminate the so-called “family glitch,” giving 391,000. residents a way to slash those costs starting this week. Affordable Care Act went into effect, it excluded workers from buying insurance coverage for their families on state-based exchanges if they could get a job-based policy for themselves that cost less than roughly 10% of their household income.
