Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.

Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem

THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Donald Trump launches his own NFT sticker collection

Digital images of Donald Trump caricatured as a superhero, cowboy, military, astronaut and athlete make up the collection of NFT cards that the former president released for sale "to raise funds". Donald Trump's company was found guilty of tax fraudBy. In the image accompanying his ad, Donald Trump is depicted in a red superhero costume, with the U.S. flag as a cape and…
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a“ My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority

Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years

The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
Paid family leave model law one of four adopted by NCOIL

Belmar, NJ – During the 2022 National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) Annual National Meeting in New Orleans, LA, the organization adopted four new Model Laws. All four Models passed without opposition via voice vote by their respective policy committees and the NCOIL Executive Committee. The NCOIL Life Insurance...
KENTUCKY STATE
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
U.S. manufacturing output weighed down by motor vehicles

WASHINGTON, Dec 15- Manufacturing output fell 0.6% last month, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday, but data for October were revised upward to show factory production rising 0.3% instead of 0.1%. The Institute for Supply Management and Supply reported this month that its measure of national manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first…
WASHINGTON STATE
Thousands of working Californians can slash health insurance premiums after IRS rule change

The Biden administration moved this week to eliminate the so-called “family glitch,” giving 391,000. residents a way to slash those costs starting this week. Affordable Care Act went into effect, it excluded workers from buying insurance coverage for their families on state-based exchanges if they could get a job-based policy for themselves that cost less than roughly 10% of their household income.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Camp Hill, PA
