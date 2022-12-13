Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
aroundosceola.com
Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery
A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
wogx.com
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More
Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
fox4now.com
Officials warn fuel supply disruptions at Orlando Airport may impact travel
Those traveling in and out of Orlando International Airport this week could face some problems as officials warn that the airport is running low on fuel. Airport officials said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter that the issue arose after weather along the Gulf Coast held up ships transporting the jet fuel for delivery to the airport.
Woman dies after going overboard on MSC cruise ship near Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said a woman has died Thursday after she went overboard on a cruise ship bound for Port Canaveral. The body of a 36-year-old woman was found after she went overboard from MSC’s Meraviglia cruise ship. The woman’s body was found...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
