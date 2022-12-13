New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors

Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.

