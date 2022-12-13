Read full article on original website
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
FREEZING Temperatures Are Coming to Disney World
Despite being in the middle of sunny Florida, theme parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando have tried their best to make the holidays feel like how they appear in the movies. From faux snow-covered roofs in Hogsmeade to snoap in Disney Springs, each park has its own tricks to...
ALL of the 2023 Dates That Have Already SOLD OUT for the Star Wars Hotel in Disney World
2023 is shaping up to be a momentous year for the Disney company. The 50th celebrations at Walt Disney World will be wrapping up, and just as those come to a close the entire company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary! 2023 might be an important year for many guests as well. For example, you might be taking your first trip on the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience. Also known as the Star Wars hotel, the Starcruiser combines Disney’s resort amenities, dining, entertainment, and activities in a 3-day experience. When it first opened in March of 2022, some scrambled to get a spot while others were more hesitant due to the price tag. Now that the experience has had time to settle in, you might be ready to book! Let’s take a look at which dates have already sold out for this experience in 2023.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A Pink Embroidered Spirit Jersey
If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Toy Story, or old Hollywood glam, you’ll love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We visit the park almost every day to check out the rides, crowds, snacks, merchandise, and more so that we can let you know what changes on a day-to-day basis.
Opening Date DELAYED(!) for New Restaurant, Festival of the Arts Food Booths Revealed, and More Important Disney News
Are YOU caught up on all the big Disney news that was announced this week?. We’ve got restaurant updates, EPCOT Festival news, and even news about changes coming to an iconic Disney World hotel. So, sit back and relax as we get you up to date on all of the biggest Disney news right now.
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: The Tree of Life Show Got an Update
Whether it’s Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Animal Kingdom — we keep you updated on them all and more! Speaking of updates, we happened to find quite a few changes in one wild park on our last visit — so come check out what’s new at Animal Kingdom!
WHEN Disney Will Raise Prices in 2023
It comes as no surprise that Disney World price increases are a regular thing. On Dec. 8th, 2022, NEW price increases for Disney World tickets went into effect. Now, we’re digging into the data about WHEN Disney price increases have happened in the past, to help you get the lowest cost possible for your vacation planning in 2023.
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popcorn Bucket You Can’t Resist
Well, somehow, the year flew by and it’s the holidays in Disney World. A new year will be here soon, but until then, we’ll keep enjoying this festive season. We don’t mind having extra time to check out the holiday decorations in Magic Kingdom or see all the fun holiday souvenirs in the shops. Mickey’s still throwing his Christmas Party on many nights and it’s the season to be jolly and joyous (yes, we’re quoting The Muppets). But what else is going on in Magic Kingdom? Let’s see what’s new!
REVIEW: STUNNING New Eats Are At Satu’li Canteen in Disney World
If you’ve been keeping up with current movie news, there’s one BIG blockbuster film that everyone has been highly anticipating…. …it’s Avatar: The Way of Water! Fans have waited more than a decade for the sequel to Avatar, a movie that basically smashed box office records when it was first released in 2009. Now, the second movie is out, and Disney World is celebrating at Pandora — The World of Avatar in a special way.
Getting Critical Information Just Got EASIER for Your Trip to Disney World
What are today’s park hours? How do you rent a wheelchair? What are the details about other rentals in Disney World?. You’ve got questions, Disney has answers. But sometimes getting on the phone with Disney or even chatting with a Cast Member through the My Disney Experience app can take a LONG time — too long if your park day is about to start. So…what do you do? Well, a solution (or, at least, a partial solution) has been introduced.
Disney Dropped NEW 100th Anniversary and 2023 Merchandise Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the season of shopping, and there’s SO much to buy right now!. On top of the 50th Anniversary merchandise, the Minnie ears, and the usual souvenirs...
Come With Us To Play EPCOT’s NEW DuckTales Scavenger Hunt!
Did you know there’s ANOTHER way to play in Disney Parks? All you have to do is download the Play Disney Parks app to have access to all sorts of games, including ones exclusive to when you’re INSIDE Disney World. You can do a lot of fun things...
People left 'crying their eyes out' after watching new season of Netflix show
Viewers are balling their eyes out after watching a new season of an emotional Netflix show. Season two of Firefly Lane has dropped on the platform and people are 'ugly crying' after binge-watching all nine episodes. Check the trailer out below - warning - you might need a tissue box...
Donald Duck Is FINALLY Getting Some Recognition at a NEW Disney Restaurant!
We’ve got some awesome news from a Disney park across the world!. Shanghai Disneyland has closed multiple times due to COVID-19 but has recently reopened after its latest closure. The park’s frequent closures and reopenings may be some of the biggest news you’ve heard from the park recently, but now we’ve got BIG news — a new restaurant will be opening in Shanghai Disney!
Opening Date DELAYED for Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World’s Toy Story Land
There are some things that Disney just doesn’t talk about — like upcoming projects that have unknown fates (cough cough, the EPCOT transformation). For a long time, the table service restaurant previously announced for Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios (Roundup Rodeo BBQ) was included in that unknown category. It was supposed to open in 2020, but we all know how 2020 went, so the opening was delayed. The status of the restaurant remained a mystery until recently when Disney said it would be opening in 2022! We still didn’t know when exactly the restaurant would be opening…UNTIL NOW.
HUGE TRON UPDATE in Magic Kingdom!
Disney World is going through some serious changes. From restaurants to hotels to rides, there are plenty of updates, new experiences, and more coming to The Most Magical Place on Earth. One beloved Magic Kingdom attraction has been closed since 2018 thanks to the construction on TRON. But with TRON slated to open in spring 2023, we’re seeing more progress there too — and we heard something VERY exciting in the park today!
PHOTOS: NEW 2023 Ears Will Make You STAND OUT in Disney!
We’ve seen some big opening dates announced for 2023 (and one important opening date pushed to that year too), along with the release of LOTS of 2023 merchandise online and in the parks. But now a NEW piece of the 2023 collection has arrived!. Over at Disneyland Park in...
PHOTOS: Sneak Peek INSIDE Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney World
Roundup Rodeo BBQ is a brand-new Table Service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Many guests are excited for another sit-down option in Hollywood Studios, and Disney has released plenty of concept art (like the image above) that has given us an idea of what to expect. We just got word on the opening timeline for this new spot, and now we have a first look at what the inside will look like!
