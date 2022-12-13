ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
InsuranceNewsNet

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Logistics Insurance Market : Key Players Peoples Insurance Agency, American International, Allianz, DB Schenker

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A. (Ancón) (. Panama. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Ancón’s balance sheet strength, which...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. (GNP) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance brokerage market size to grow by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics – Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global insurance brokerage market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global insurance brokerage market size is estimated to increase by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Musk sells $3.6B of stock in Tesla

DETROIT - sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy