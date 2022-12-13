Read full article on original website
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (. Germany. ) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. AM Best...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
Blockchain in Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Finextra, Deloitte, TradeIX
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance. space, as well as what our survey respondents—...
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Logistics Insurance Market : Key Players Peoples Insurance Agency, American International, Allianz, DB Schenker
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Fontana Reinsurance Ltd. and Fontana Reinsurance U.S. Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) to. (Fontana Re). At the same time, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) to.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. and Its Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. (Barents Re) (. Cayman Islands. ) and its affiliate,. Barents Reinsurance S.A. (Barents...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A. (Ancón) (. Panama. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Ancón’s balance sheet strength, which...
Fountain Life Announces $15MM Investment from Eos Venture Partners and Newcross Healthcare
PRNewswire/ -- , a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced it has secured. , the leading InsurTech investor, and Newcross Healthcare, experts in healthcare including treatment and care at home, based in the. United Kingdom. . The investment is intended...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. (GNP) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
AM Best Revises the Outlooks to Negative for Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. (PMIC) and its wholly owned reinsured subsidiary,. Chiron Insurance Company. (Chiron)....
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of. Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company. (Finger Lakes) (. Trumansburg, NY. ). The outlook of the Long-Term...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
Insurance brokerage market size to grow by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics – Technavio
NEW YORK , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global insurance brokerage market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global insurance brokerage market size is estimated to increase by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%.
AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call
BOSTON , Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended. November 30, 2022.
Musk sells $3.6B of stock in Tesla
DETROIT - sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. CEO and new owner of Twitter sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .
IAIS Global Insurance Market Report 2022 Highlights Key Risks And Trends Facing The Global Insurance Sector
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) * The 2022 Global Insurance Market Report (GIMAR) presents outcomes of the Global Monitoring Exercise (GME), the IAIS' framework for monitoring risks and trends in the global insurance sector and assessing the possible build-up of systemic risk. * Systemic risk in the insurance sector on...
