Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Socialist senator Elizabeth Warren proposes to end privacy for cryptocurrency wallets
Following the arrest of criminal and top Democratic Party financier Sam Bankman-Fried, and in light of what is arguably the largest financial fraud in recent US history, extremist voices within the US Senate are taking advantage of the FTX collapse to propose further regulation of the system. Socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren and anti- Trump Republican…
A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third...
Will property insurance rates go down? Answering questions after Legislature’s action [Miami Herald]
During a hasty special session this week, Florida lawmakers passed sweeping changes to address the state’s ailing property insurance market. It’s the “biggest, meatiest, beefiest property insurance reform legislation that the state has ever seen,” said the House bill sponsor,. , R- Ormond Beach. . While...
Opinion: Rep. Cloud and GOP blocking health coverage progress
Health care is a major issue that has been virtually ignored by Cloud and his GOP compatriots. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem
THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
DeSantis signs insurance overhaul
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – A property insurance overhaul certain to raise premium costs for many Floridians in coming months, along with tax rebates for residents hit hard by this fall's hurricanes, were signed into law Friday by Gov. . The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the package earlier in the week...
DeSantis defends property insurance bill, signs it into law [Orlando Sentinel]
Gov. defended the property insurance bill he signed into law on Friday, which bails out insurers but doesn’t provide immediate relief for policyholders, saying it will create more choices for consumers. “It’s not a question about helping the insurance companies,” DeSantis said at an event in. Fort...
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET
NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
Kennedy: FEMA, explain to Louisianians the rising price of flood insurance
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) 'The American people pay the salary of the people of FEMA , and my people and your people, Mr. President, deserve to know how their policies are being priced." Those were the words of Sen. (R-La.), on the Senate Floor, urged the. Federal Emergency...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
Florida insurance commissioner resigns, governor’s office confirms
CBS - 5 WKRG (Mobile, AL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Insurance Commissioner has reportedly resigned. State officials confirmed receipt of a resignation letter from the commissioner, with him exiting office on. Dec. 28. . A copy of Altmaier's resignation letter was not immediately available, but the governor's office...
Toll relief program, hurricane relief bills pass Florida special session unanimously
CBS - 5 WKRG (Mobile, AL) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — While the Florida property insurance market overhaul legislation passed on a party line split in the special session, lawmakers approved disaster relief and toll relief bills unanimously, bringing some funding and cost relief to. Florida. residents. Three bills were...
State Supreme Court takes up cases on fishing rights, defamation, late-filed insurance claims
Coloradopolitics.com (CO) Colorado's Supreme Court has agreed to hear three cases on appeal, implicating private ownership of riverbeds throughout the state, liability for statements that attorneys make publicly about their cases, and the ability of homeowners to pursue insurance claims filed outside of their policy's deadline. It takes the consent...
MACPAC Releases 2022 Edition of MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book
The Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) today released the 2022 edition of the MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book, with updated data on national and state Medicaid and State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment, spending, benefits, and beneficiaries' health, service use, and access to care. As of.
Heads up: Medicare cuts coming
York County Coast Star (ME) On Nov. 1 , the federal government issued a final ruling that's going to result in Medicare cuts of 4.5%. In an already dysfunctional and overcrowded health care system - this is going to be a problem for you (the consumer) - and here's why.
Curtis, Dingell Fight For Increased Dental Insurance On Federal Marketplace
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) This week, U.S. Congressman (R-UT-03) and (D-MI-12) introduced the bipartisan Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act to expand access to private dental coverage for millions of Americans. "Routine, preventive dental care is critical to maintaining oral health" said. Rep. Curtis. . "The Increasing Access to...
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
