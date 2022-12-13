ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.

Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority

Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem

THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
DeSantis signs insurance overhaul

Gainesville Sun, The (FL) – A property insurance overhaul certain to raise premium costs for many Floridians in coming months, along with tax rebates for residents hit hard by this fall's hurricanes, were signed into law Friday by Gov. . The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the package earlier in the week...
FLORIDA STATE
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET

NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
FLORIDA STATE
State Supreme Court takes up cases on fishing rights, defamation, late-filed insurance claims

Coloradopolitics.com (CO) Colorado's Supreme Court has agreed to hear three cases on appeal, implicating private ownership of riverbeds throughout the state, liability for statements that attorneys make publicly about their cases, and the ability of homeowners to pursue insurance claims filed outside of their policy's deadline. It takes the consent...
COLORADO STATE
Heads up: Medicare cuts coming

York County Coast Star (ME) On Nov. 1 , the federal government issued a final ruling that's going to result in Medicare cuts of 4.5%. In an already dysfunctional and overcrowded health care system - this is going to be a problem for you (the consumer) - and here's why.
YORK COUNTY, PA
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
MONTANA STATE
Community Policy