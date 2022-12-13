ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
CALIFORNIA STATE
After the FTX fraud, it's time to be even more bullish on crypto

When the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against FTX CEO. this week, it ended a nearly 2-month-long drama. Bankman-Fried's unethical business setup between his hedge fund. Alameda Research. and crypto exchange FTX (including the 130 related companies now in bankruptcy) were enough of a worry for the broader cryptocurrency...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
FASB Improves Certain Transition Requirements In Long-Duration Insurance Guidance

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) today issued an Accounting Standards Update (ASU) that amends transition guidance in Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-12, Financial Services--Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI), for contracts that have been derecognized because of a sale or disposal of individual or a group of contracts or legal entities before the LDTI effective date.
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Program") which include as participants various named executive officers. NWLGI. is the holding company for. National Western Life Insurance Company. ("NWLIC"). The Bonus Program and CMO Bonus Program are designed...
Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance

ATLANTA , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.
TEXAS STATE
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years

The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
TEXAS STATE
Mortgage rates continue to drop

The average long-term US mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30- year rate inched down to 6.31 percent from 6.33 percent last…
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a“ My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed

U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
