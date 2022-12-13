ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Insurance customers get 'hope' rate falls

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) – — Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature. ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners...
FLORIDA STATE
Opportunity exists for 400,000 residents to enroll in affordable health insurance through Covered California

Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions; Correction

CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC80" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0007" (FCIC) revised the Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions. That final rule contained an incorrect instruction in the Settlement of Claim section. This document makes the correction. DATES: Effective. December 16, 2022. . FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET

NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
FLORIDA STATE
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority

Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Key Operating Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Great American Insurance Company. and its pooling affiliates, collectively referred to as Great American Insurance Companies (Great American). Concurrently, AM Best has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paid family leave model law one of four adopted by NCOIL

Belmar, NJ – During the 2022 National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) Annual National Meeting in New Orleans, LA, the organization adopted four new Model Laws. All four Models passed without opposition via voice vote by their respective policy committees and the NCOIL Executive Committee. The NCOIL Life Insurance...
KENTUCKY STATE
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
MONTANA STATE
