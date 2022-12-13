Read full article on original website
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
Insurance customers get 'hope' rate falls
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) – — Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature. ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners...
Kennedy: FEMA, explain to Louisianians the rising price of flood insurance
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) 'The American people pay the salary of the people of FEMA , and my people and your people, Mr. President, deserve to know how their policies are being priced." Those were the words of Sen. (R-La.), on the Senate Floor, urged the. Federal Emergency...
New flood insurance requirements can mandate coverage for homeowners; impact on Key Biscayne?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Legislation passed this week by the Florida Senate , hoping to help both insurers and the insured, might have opened the floodgates to more concerns for many property owners who soon will be required to have flood coverage. The bill not only will slowly...
Opportunity exists for 400,000 residents to enroll in affordable health insurance through Covered California
Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third...
Will property insurance rates go down? Answering questions after Legislature’s action [Miami Herald]
During a hasty special session this week, Florida lawmakers passed sweeping changes to address the state’s ailing property insurance market. It’s the “biggest, meatiest, beefiest property insurance reform legislation that the state has ever seen,” said the House bill sponsor,. , R- Ormond Beach. . While...
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 : Erie Insurance, TATA AIG, USAA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. Electric Vehicle Insurance. space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look...
Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions; Correction
CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC80" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0007" (FCIC) revised the Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions. That final rule contained an incorrect instruction in the Settlement of Claim section. This document makes the correction. DATES: Effective. December 16, 2022. . FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET
NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
Letter: Lawmakers should make health insurance a priority
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) A new out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina's. health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate. Here in. North Carolina. , our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the...
Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions
Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach. to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with. Newtek Insurance. ,. Freedom Bank. clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general...
DeSantis defends property insurance bill, signs it into law [Orlando Sentinel]
Gov. defended the property insurance bill he signed into law on Friday, which bails out insurers but doesn’t provide immediate relief for policyholders, saying it will create more choices for consumers. “It’s not a question about helping the insurance companies,” DeSantis said at an event in. Fort...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Key Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Great American Insurance Company. and its pooling affiliates, collectively referred to as Great American Insurance Companies (Great American). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Paid family leave model law one of four adopted by NCOIL
Belmar, NJ – During the 2022 National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) Annual National Meeting in New Orleans, LA, the organization adopted four new Model Laws. All four Models passed without opposition via voice vote by their respective policy committees and the NCOIL Executive Committee. The NCOIL Life Insurance...
Statement From The James Madison Institute On The Passage Of The Property Insurance Reform
With today's passage of sensible and meaningful reforms,. policymakers have taken a huge step forward in restoring sanity to our property insurance market. For too many years homeowners have been held hostage to the abuses of. Florida's. tort system. Those abuses have made the state a haven for fraudsters making...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Western & Southern
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with. (Western & Southern), a diversified family of financial services businesses and one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. The. US$ 1.7 billion. longevity swap transaction covers...
More than 200,000 Colorado kids could lose health coverage, experts warn
Colorado saw the number of children without health insurance drop significantly between 2019 and 2021, according to a new report from. This reverses a trend from the previous two years. But. — vice president for health initiatives for the Colorado Children's Campaign — points to state data showing that more...
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
Industry Data In: No Fault Reforms Working Says CEO of CURE Auto Insurance
DETROIT , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance reveals industry data showing the dramatic impact. 2019 "no-fault" insurance reforms are having on the car insurance landscape. Industry average costs per medical claim went down an average of 28% within the past 12 months since the new law went into effect. CURE CEO,
