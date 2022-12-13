HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Donors to the Boys and Girls Club can get additional impact for their donations in December. "We have a matching donor who has given us $10,000 to match dollar for dollar up to that $10,000 through the end of the year," said Lindsey Fields with Boys and Girls Club. "We want to be able to tell that couple that, yes, every single one of those dollars was raised this year to support kids."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO