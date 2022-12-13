Read full article on original website
🏈 Big 12 Championship Trophy statewide tour begins Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
WIC with greater need in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno and McPherson County WIC Coordinator Heather Peterson notes that they have more moms and babies to serve this year than they have in the past. "We have definitely seen an increase in our caseload, the number of people that are participating," Peterson said. "We've actually seen an increase of 150 participants in the last six months alone."
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Planning commission pushes meeting to new year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items and Holiday schedules. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, you may...
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
Hutch High students use new kitchen classroom
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School used their newly renovated kitchen classroom to prepare a full holiday meal on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In August of 2022, the USD 308 Board of Education approved renovation plans for one of the kitchen classrooms at Hutchinson High School. The plans included updates that support the needs of students with disabilities.
Model train open house Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Central Model Railroaders are holding their Grand Central Station Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event is at the regular clubhouse at 16 East 3rd in Hutchinson, where the public can watch the club's model trains operate on their own layouts at the clubhouse.
Addition to neighborhood development sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec is in search of a full-time professional that embraces collaboration, innovation, and community involvement as the Neighborhood Development Manager, a position that is a collaboration between Hutch Rec and the City of Hutchinson. The Neighborhood Development Manager will work collaboratively with residents, community partners,...
Matching gift opportunity for Boys and Girls Club
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Donors to the Boys and Girls Club can get additional impact for their donations in December. "We have a matching donor who has given us $10,000 to match dollar for dollar up to that $10,000 through the end of the year," said Lindsey Fields with Boys and Girls Club. "We want to be able to tell that couple that, yes, every single one of those dollars was raised this year to support kids."
🏈 FB: No. 1 Dragons fall in title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 3 Iowa Western (10-2) scored touchdowns on its first two drives and never looked back Wednesday night in War Memorial Stadium. No. 1 Hutchinson (11-1) just never got going. The Dragons won the toss and deferred. On the fifth play of the game, Reiver...
Hutch Rec to host annual gingerbread house decorating event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Volunteer elves in the Salt City have been busy at work this week, constructing 1,200 gingerbread houses in preparation for Hutch Rec’s Gingerbread House Decorating Event this weekend. In addition to the gingerbread house decorating, the following activities will be available for the public to...
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Newton City Commission talks about mayor changes
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission again discussed the idea of an independently elected mayor at their meeting Tuesday. Newton currently operates under a Commission-Manager form, with five elected at-large City Commissioners. City elections take place in the fall of odd-numbered years. The top two vote-getters are elected to four-year terms, and the third-place vote-getter serves a two-year term.
