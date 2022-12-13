Read full article on original website
Deanna Smith, 82; service Dec. 18
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
Alice Guthrie, 90; service Dec. 19
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ronnie Ross, 84; service held
Ronnie Spencer Ross, 84, of Swansboro, passed away at his home on Monday, December 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1938, in Clinton, NC, a son of the late Spencer Roosevelt and Lila Smith Ross. A Celebration of Life was held Friday, December...
Rachel Stewart, 42; incomplete
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Karen Sawyer, 60; incomplete
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; incomplete
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Ronald Sechler, 75; incomplete
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 14. 15 & 16
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joseph Washington, Sr., Morehead...
Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17
Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
First EKG Technician students among BCCC Healthcare Technician graduates
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities are eager to hire as vacancies in the healthcare field persist. Healthcare technician positions can be a great step in healthcare career as new graduates can gain experience and a steady income as they evaluate their next steps within the healthcare field. On December 14, Beaufort County […]
Churches spread Christmas cheer
BEAUFORT — There was a flurry of activity Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as members rushed back and forth loading wrapped gifts into vehicles for delivery to children and senior citizens for Christmas. A similar scene was playing out at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, where...
Penny Metzger, 62; private service
Penny Darlene Metzger, 62, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Penny will be laid to rest privately at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit...
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
Emerald Isle honors Stanley for 42 years as town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle has hired a new law firm to represent the town, replacing Richard Stanley, who is retiring from the practice of law effective Dec. 31. The announcement of the new firm of Crossley, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes PLLC of Wilmington came during the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night. The firm has represented the town in a few major cases.
Georgia Pathroff, 88; private service
Georgia Gary Pathroff, 88, of Stella, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Premier Nursing Home. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences...
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022
Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older. The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday. “This […]
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
