Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in the unit block of South Market Street near the area of W. All Saints Street. The calls described two individuals in a confrontation that eventually escalated to the pair exchanging gunfire with each other. When Frederick police arrived, one suspect surrendered, and the other took off, which is when police said they opened fire. The Frederick Police Department believed that this was an isolated incident between two known parties, not a random act of violence, and not related to Friday evening’s Kris Kringle Parade. No one was hurt because of the shooting. The other suspect involved in the confrontation is still at large, and Frederick Police officers are on the scene investigating to obtain information and evidence to help learn his identity. Anyone with information or video in the area of S. Market Street, W. All Saints Street, and Ice Street is encouraged to share that with FPD by contacting the department’s non-emergency line at 301-600-2102.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO