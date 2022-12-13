Read full article on original website
Related
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
mocoshow.com
Detectives are Seeking Additional Victims in a Cash for Gold Robbery Scheme
Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for convenience store shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man faces more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of a shooting at a Silver Spring convenience store Thursday. According to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened inside a store on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
Martinsburg man admits to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge. Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.”. Rozas admitted to using a phone to...
MURDER: DC Shooting Suspect Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man by gunning him down from behind before breaking into an apartment and trying to hide from police, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Abraham Douglas, 21, was found guilty by...
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
Teen Murderer Sentenced For Death Of 33-Year-Old Father Of Six In Maryland
An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a father of six less than a week before Christmas last year in Montgomery County, according to the state's attorney's office.Bethesda resident Joshua Wright was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to life in prison with all but 40 years su…
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
Maryland Murder Victim Drove Away Trying To Find Help Before Dying, Police Say
Prince George's County police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a Capitol Heights man, authorities announce. A $25,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for the death of Lomax McIntyre, 34, that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Inmate at AACO Detention Center escapes, gets captured 20 minutes later
Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the inmate was captured 20 minutes later after a brief standoff in Anne Arundel County.
Washington City Paper
Family of Troy Bullock, Man Killed By Off-Duty FBI Agent, Demands Answers
Troy “TJ” Bullock’s pregnant fiance was waiting for him to get home and make dinner on Dec. 7. “He liked to cook,” Bullock’s aunt, Sherlene Bullock Turnage, said Tuesday in John Marshall Park, surrounded by other members of his family and police accountability activists. But...
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
wfmd.com
Police Arrest 2 Men For Gun Fight In Frederick After Holiday Parade
Both men are convicted felons in violation of possessing guns. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police have arrested two men involved in a gun fight last Friday night in the downtown area. . After the Kris Kringle parade ended around 8:20 PM, police responded to a call about two...
Pregnant woman found murdered in Silver Spring apartment identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly a week after officers found a pregnant woman killed inside and apartment in White Oak, investigators released her name. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers found the body of Denise Middleton, 26, inside the home at 11235 Oak Leaf Dr. while they were carrying out […]
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
bethesdamagazine.com
Urgent message from MCPS warns of increased fentanyl overdoses
Fentanyl-related overdoses are a “very dangerous trend” affecting Montgomery County and mirrored across the nation, according to MCPS medical officer Patricia Kapunan. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the strength of heroin and 100 times the strength of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
titantime.org
Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick
Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in the unit block of South Market Street near the area of W. All Saints Street. The calls described two individuals in a confrontation that eventually escalated to the pair exchanging gunfire with each other. When Frederick police arrived, one suspect surrendered, and the other took off, which is when police said they opened fire. The Frederick Police Department believed that this was an isolated incident between two known parties, not a random act of violence, and not related to Friday evening’s Kris Kringle Parade. No one was hurt because of the shooting. The other suspect involved in the confrontation is still at large, and Frederick Police officers are on the scene investigating to obtain information and evidence to help learn his identity. Anyone with information or video in the area of S. Market Street, W. All Saints Street, and Ice Street is encouraged to share that with FPD by contacting the department’s non-emergency line at 301-600-2102.
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 1