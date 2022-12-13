ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Detectives are Seeking Additional Victims in a Cash for Gold Robbery Scheme

Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Urgent message from MCPS warns of increased fentanyl overdoses

Fentanyl-related overdoses are a “very dangerous trend” affecting Montgomery County and mirrored across the nation, according to MCPS medical officer Patricia Kapunan. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the strength of heroin and 100 times the strength of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
titantime.org

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in the unit block of South Market Street near the area of W. All Saints Street. The calls described two individuals in a confrontation that eventually escalated to the pair exchanging gunfire with each other. When Frederick police arrived, one suspect surrendered, and the other took off, which is when police said they opened fire. The Frederick Police Department believed that this was an isolated incident between two known parties, not a random act of violence, and not related to Friday evening’s Kris Kringle Parade. No one was hurt because of the shooting. The other suspect involved in the confrontation is still at large, and Frederick Police officers are on the scene investigating to obtain information and evidence to help learn his identity. Anyone with information or video in the area of S. Market Street, W. All Saints Street, and Ice Street is encouraged to share that with FPD by contacting the department’s non-emergency line at 301-600-2102.
FREDERICK, MD
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy