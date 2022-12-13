On December 9, 2022, Kevin Ray Waters, 64, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly surrounded by love, in the comfort of his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Price. Kevin was born July 9, 1958 (exactly 2 years before one of his favorite people) to Rulon Waters and Jean Marie Clegg. He was proud to be born in Provo, Utah and even more proud that he had received his diploma from Provo High.

