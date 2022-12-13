ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Catching up with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes

With the year coming to an end and looking back to see what good things have been taken place in the county Castle Country Radio sat down with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes to reflect on the past year. “We really have some really good things going on in our...
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Kevin Ray Waters – December 9 2022

On December 9, 2022, Kevin Ray Waters, 64, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly surrounded by love, in the comfort of his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Price. Kevin was born July 9, 1958 (exactly 2 years before one of his favorite people) to Rulon Waters and Jean Marie Clegg. He was proud to be born in Provo, Utah and even more proud that he had received his diploma from Provo High.
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America

Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson – December 15 2022

Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Jeanne Breinholt at his side on December 15, 2022. Per Bob’s wishes; he was cremated and a service in his honor will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of...
Carbon and Emery football players earn all-state honors

Football is the final fall sport to name their all-state recipients as two members of the Carbon Dino squad and nine players from the Emery Spartans made the lists. The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team. Nick Despain,...
The Lady Dinos get back to their winning ways against North Sanpete

Jacie Jensen scored 10 and Amiah Timothy added 10 points, six assists and four rebounds as the Lady Dinos got back in the win column on Tuesday night against North Sanpete in Price. Coming off of three straight losses at the Fruita Monument Tournament, Carbon got down to business early...
