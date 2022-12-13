Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Catching up with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes
With the year coming to an end and looking back to see what good things have been taken place in the county Castle Country Radio sat down with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes to reflect on the past year. “We really have some really good things going on in our...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Christmas Tree Regalia was a huge success
The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Director Shelley Wright was excited to come into Castle Country Radio Station to report on the success of this year’s Christmas Tree Regalia. “This was probably one of the biggest successes of the Regalia that we’ve had, it’s...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
castlecountryradio.com
Kevin Ray Waters – December 9 2022
On December 9, 2022, Kevin Ray Waters, 64, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly surrounded by love, in the comfort of his daughter and son-in-law’s home in Price. Kevin was born July 9, 1958 (exactly 2 years before one of his favorite people) to Rulon Waters and Jean Marie Clegg. He was proud to be born in Provo, Utah and even more proud that he had received his diploma from Provo High.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
Man shot after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Uintah County
A man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in the early hours of Friday morning after what started as a fight at a motel.
eastidahonews.com
Woman finds mouse poop in Utah Walmart pizza prompting health department inspection
PRICE, Utah (KSL TV) — An Emery County woman is sharing about how she discovered mouse droppings and evidence the rodents dug into a deli pizza she bought from the Walmart in Price Sunday. It led to a visit from the health department, as they now explain why there’s...
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
lehifreepress.com
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America
Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Spartans move to 6-3 with an impressive road win over North Sanpete
Kali Jensen’s 15 points and three assists were just part of the team effort put out by the Lady Spartans on Thursday night in Mount Pleasant as they defeated the North Sanpete Hawks 58-42. Both teams came out in the first quarter not able to set up their offense...
castlecountryradio.com
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson – December 15 2022
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Jeanne Breinholt at his side on December 15, 2022. Per Bob’s wishes; he was cremated and a service in his honor will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of...
KSLTV
‘Not an easy decision’: Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO, Utah — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff’s deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon and Emery football players earn all-state honors
Football is the final fall sport to name their all-state recipients as two members of the Carbon Dino squad and nine players from the Emery Spartans made the lists. The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team. Nick Despain,...
castlecountryradio.com
The Lady Dinos get back to their winning ways against North Sanpete
Jacie Jensen scored 10 and Amiah Timothy added 10 points, six assists and four rebounds as the Lady Dinos got back in the win column on Tuesday night against North Sanpete in Price. Coming off of three straight losses at the Fruita Monument Tournament, Carbon got down to business early...
51-year-old man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Bruce Cook, a 51-year-old Highland man, was pronounced dead on the scene following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, December 6. According […]
Comments / 0