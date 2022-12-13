ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roots Automation Closes 2022 with Strong Growth Across Several Areas as it Increases Operational Efficiency for Insurers with Intelligent Digital Coworkers

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago
Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance

ATLANTA , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at RAND Corporation (Patient Experience for Hispanic Older Adults Varies By Language Preference): Insurance

-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hispanic people with Medicare report worse patient experiences than non-Hispanic White counterparts. However, little research examines how these disparities may vary by language preference (English/Spanish).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote...
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Logistics Insurance Market : Key Players Peoples Insurance Agency, American International, Allianz, DB Schenker

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Upaj by Absolute is solving the 'unseasonal rainfall' loss for farmers with a first-of-its-kind, DIY Insurance Marketplace in collaboration with DigiSafe

NEW DELHI , Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexpected rainfall in various states has harmed the ready-for-harvesting crops such as rice, soya bean, cotton, pulses, and vegetables at a time when. India. is facing a likely food grain shortfall due to decreased sowing of. Kharif. crops, particularly paddy. Additionally, unseasonal...
AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
Insurance brokerage market size to grow by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics – Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global insurance brokerage market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global insurance brokerage market size is estimated to increase by USD 101.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%.
Patent Issued for Transaction data transfer management (USPTO 11514532): United Services Automobile Association

-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11514532, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Entities such as enterprises can provide applications that enable users to access products and/or services provided by the entities. For example, an entity can provide a web application and/or a mobile application through which users can access products and/or services over a network such as the internet. In some examples, an application includes a page (e.g., a web page) that displays information to the user, and that provides one or more interfaces, through which the user can interact with the application. In some instances, an entity can partner with a third-party provider to enable user access, through the application of the entity, to products, services, and/or information provided by the third-party provider. For example, an interface associated with an application of the third-party provider can be embedded within a page of the entity’s application. In this manner, the user can access the products, services, and/or information of the third-party provider directly through the application provided by the entity.”
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
