Winter weather: North Shore tourism industry rejoicing
Residents in northern Minnesota could be without power for days as the area got more than a foot of snow. While the winter storm has caused headaches, the tourism industry in northeastern Minnesota is rejoicing as much of the economy relies on winter weather.
Minnesota weather: A look at snow totals
FOX 9's Cody Matz takes a look at snow totals from this week's wintry weather. Finland saw the most, with nearly 30 inches of snow — and more is on the way. Then it's getting cold.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Minnesota weather: Roads slick as snow wraps up Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are slick spots on the roads Friday morning as light snow continues to fall across much of the region. Roads are listed as partially or completely covered in snow on MnDOT's website in the Twin Cities metro and beyond, which is causing issues early Friday for motorists. Several crashes and spin-outs have been reported across the metro area – similar to conditions Thursday morning.
National Weather Service says today’s storm will last until tomorrow
No, you aren’t going crazy from all the shoveling and snow-blowing, this snowstorm is lasting longer than typical, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Wintry day brings heavy snow and power outages
A winter storm brought wet, heavy snow to many regions of Minnesota. FOX 9’s Rob Olson weighed a shovel of snow, which might be heavier than expected.
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads
After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters. There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.
Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as wintry weather continues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow. While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday.
Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow
Potential for a half-foot of snow has led the National Weather Service to place the entire Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas in a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with counties in western Minnesota under the warning until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may...
Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Power Outages Come With Winter Storm
The high winds and wet, heavy snow are a bad one-two punch for powerlines and people. Some customers throughout the Northland are without power, and others are wincing every time their lights dim. As of 5:30 pm Wednesday, Minnesota Power reports that 4,007 customers in the Northland are without power. Lake Country Power is also reporting outages, with 805 customers without power as of noon. The county-by-county tally at that time was as follows:
Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin until Thursday night
Snow will begin to move back into the area Wednesday night and may be heavy at times. The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday morning; therefore, leading to poor travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Light snow will continue off and on for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. Twin Cities can expect to pick up 3 to 6" while higher totals are expected in northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.
