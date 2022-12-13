Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Tanya Simons Joins Ben Dryden Live Thursday Morning To Discuss Pro-Human School Board Leadership
SPOONER, Wis. -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden as he welcomes Tanya Simons on for a live chat Thursday morning!. During the live show, Tanya will be sharing about how the FAIR Principles of Peaceful change can drive positive outcomes in K-12 Education. She will be focusing on key issues in education and how to articulate and advance a vision that engages all stakeholders for student success.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
drydenwire.com
Warming Shelter Open Tonight In Shell Lake
SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Washburn County Emergency Management has opened a Warming Shelter tonight at the Shell Lake Community Center located at 100 W Lake Drive, Shell Lake, Wisconsin. All are welcome to warm up at that facility until the power is restored. Please call 911 for emergencies. Last Update:...
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 15, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
seehafernews.com
Life In Prison For Western Wisconsin Killer
It’s life in prison for the second man convicted of killing a pair of grandparents in Rusk County back in 2020. A judge yesterday sentenced 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski to life with the possibility of parole for the murders of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Police say the younger...
WEAU-TV 13
Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection. 28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Closed Friday Due To Power Outages
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Shell Lake has had a power outage since early this morning. The County says that it had been anticipated that power would be restored within 24 hours but crews are still working on getting it up and running. Latest info is that Cumberland is trying to connect to the Shell Lake power grid and send juice up that way.
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sawyer County Results In Death Of Ojibwa Man
SAWYER COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Saturday, December 10, 2022, has resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man from Ojibwa, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 10, 2022 at 3:21p, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Sheriff: County Experiencing Power Outage, Asks Citizens Not To Travel Unless Emergency Due To Weather
RUSK COUNTY -- Sheriff Jeff Wallace is asking citizens in Rusk County to not travel within the county (unless it is an emergency) until the emergency departments, snow and power crews, have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. "Please be courteous to the workers...
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
WEAU-TV 13
Lawyer appointed for nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman charged with removing a patient’s foot without permission has secured court-appointed legal representation ahead of her next scheduled court appearance in January of 2023. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing...
