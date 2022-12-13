Read full article on original website
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols
The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
wvih.com
Two Arrested After High-speed Chase
Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WISH-TV
Body found in Bargersville pond ID’d as 19-year-old Indianapolis man
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body found in a Bargersville pond Thursday has been identified as a 19-year-old Indianapolis man, the Johnson County coroner said Thursday night. A autopsy will happen Friday morning for Angel Luna. The coroner says Luna’s body was found near Clary Crossing South Drive and...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside the vehicle, police said they found […]
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond in Bargersville
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
IMPD investigates homicide after man shot to death in the driver’s seat of car
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Indy's east side.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Missing 41-year-old Indianapolis woman found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 41-year-old woman was found safe Thursday. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads, on the city's north side. IMPD said Collins was found safe...
WISH-TV
Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
cbs4indy.com
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
