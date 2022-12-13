ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WIBC.com

NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Big temperature drop up next after rainy, gusty morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers and gusty winds swept across the state. Up next: big drop in temperatures with a chance for snow!. Impressive wind gusts across central Indiana last night! Especially considering these extreme winds didn’t occur within thunderstorms. A gust of 61 mph was recorded by the ASOS at Purdue. Highest peaks took place around 1 AM after the front moved through last night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Showers continue, cold blast with snow flurries

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off wet and chilly this morning with heavy rain around central Indiana. Showers will lighten up throughout the afternoon before our second round of heavy rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. Major storm system impacting the U.S. We are still tracking a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Wide-reaching storm system brings heavy rain to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A major storm system is bringing everything from heavy snow to severe weather across parts of the US. In the Hoosier State, heavy rain will be impactful on your Wednesday. Washout conditions on Wednesday. Heavy rain is approaching the Hoosier State as a strong storm system approaches...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Colts prepare...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN

