KXLY
Recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
WASHINGTON — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that the...
KXLY
How the price of consumer goods changed in November
That's based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in what urban residents pay for a variety of goods and services. Over the past year, the cost of goods increased 7.1%. Inflation has remained "unacceptably high" by the standards of Federal Reserve officials, who noted that supply chain and labor challenges could continue to exacerbate the issue.
KXLY
Fed easing rate hikes may be good news for the housing market
After four aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate just one-half a percentage point Wednesday. New data showing that inflation continues to decelerate likely played into the central bankers’ decision. This announcement puts the federal funds rate at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Interest...
KXLY
Stubbornly High Prices, a Way to Boost Savings and ‘Ticketmaybe’
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Wall Street traders and economic analysts cheered a fractional slowing in the increase...
KXLY
Seniors on Social Security Just Got Some Excellent News About Inflation
Many seniors on Social Security have struggled to make ends meet this year due to soaring living costs. And we can thank inflation for that. Prices have been elevated since the latter part of 2021, and that’s created a massive cash crunch for older Americans in particular, many of whom get the bulk of their income from Social Security.
