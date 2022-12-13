Have you met your cycling goals for 2022? If not yet, Rapha wants to motivate you to crush the last week of the year with their 12th annual Festive 500 between Christmas and New Year’s. As always, they have some special limited edition Festive 500 kit to egg you on whether you are riding inside or outside, digital bragging rights for those that go the distance, and prizes on offer like an OPEN UP, plus more from Wahoo, POC, Snow Peak & Campagnolo…

1 DAY AGO