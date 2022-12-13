Read full article on original website
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)
Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw
An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
Man Hiding in Back Seat Arrested for Felony Stealing
Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified a male subject hiding in the backseat as John W. Sant Sr., 41, of Smithton. Sant was discovered to have a Greene County warrant...
KYTV
Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday
LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
KMZU
Warsaw woman hospitalized in Benton County accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw resident is seriously injured Wednesday morning after she was struck by another vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on 65 Highway at Route BB. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by Roy W. Burnfin, 90, of Warsaw, failed to yield and pulled into the intersection. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister, was struck and overturned after traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a guardrail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lexington Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash Wednesday in Lafayette County
A Lexington woman suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Route E, just north of Cole Lane, as 33-year-old Katelyn J. Levy headed southbound. Troopers say Levy struck a deer in the road. Levy suffered...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
On Monday at 6:42 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1700 block of South Quincy for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said he was assaulted by a person living at the residence. The suspect returned to the residence and assaulted officers while resisting arrest. The...
KYTV
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
KMZU
Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts
HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the area of East 12th Street and South Washington Avenue in reference to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was observed parking on the wrong side of the roadway. Contact was made with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Josephine Cordelia Marek, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Marek was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Marek was issued a citation for DWI and released.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
921news.com
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart
Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
