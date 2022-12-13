ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLR10 News

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
BOLIVAR, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)

Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)

Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw

BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday

LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
LOWRY CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Warsaw woman hospitalized in Benton County accident

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw resident is seriously injured Wednesday morning after she was struck by another vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on 65 Highway at Route BB. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by Roy W. Burnfin, 90, of Warsaw, failed to yield and pulled into the intersection. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister, was struck and overturned after traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
KMZU

Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts

HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the area of East 12th Street and South Washington Avenue in reference to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was observed parking on the wrong side of the roadway. Contact was made with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Josephine Cordelia Marek, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Marek was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Marek was issued a citation for DWI and released.
SEDALIA, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...

