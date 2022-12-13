Read full article on original website
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its Class of 2023. According to committee member and former WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton, anyone can submit a nomination for the class. Nominees must have finished competing for two years before January 1,...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening December 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, December 15th. Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center. Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art...
WTAP
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities. They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.
WTAP
Obituary: Powers, Joan Louise
Joan Louise Powers, 91, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on December 15th, 2022. She passed at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 14th, 1931, in Marietta, to Lloyd and Helen Ruble Cheeseman. She went to Marietta City Schools and was...
WTAP
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.
WTAP
WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies. Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations. WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more. It’s the second year WTAP’s held the...
WTAP
Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon a van full of Parkersburg area cadets traveled to Washington, DC to lay wreaths to honor veterans. “When we lay the wreaths every time we say the soldiers name to ensure they are never forgotten, There are graves there that are very old and they might not have family members to remember them anymore,” said Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin.
WTAP
Donations will be collected at the annual paw-liday event Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People from the station will be outside starting at 8:30 am Friday to collect donations for several animal shelters around the Mid-Ohio Valley. We will be happy to collect anything from dog and cat food to toys and bones and even cleaning supplies. WTAP Sales Manager...
WTAP
Obituary: Montgomery, Skylar O.
Skylar O. Montgomery, 63, of Mineral Wells, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Robert O. Montgomery and Sandra (Shafer) Montgomery of Parkersburg. He was employed by the Overhead Door Company of Parkersburg for nearly 40 years, serving...
WTAP
Obituary: Kubis, Richard “Pete”
Richard “Pete” Kubis, 86, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was born July 30, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kubis. Pete served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and NASCAR.
WTAP
Vienna park board votes to let the V.R.I.A. run all sports
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Vienna Board of Parks and Recreation voted to let the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association aka the VRIA run all sports and concessions in Vienna. Before this decision, sports in Vienna were under split leadership - that means some were run by...
WTAP
A part of Lowell history is used to welcome travelers
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Lowell has a new marker that potentially has historical significance to the village. In the beginning of November a grindstone was placed in a small park entering Lowell to mark the village. The stone can be seen heading Ohio 60 South from Beverly into Lowell or...
WTAP
United Way Alliance holding clothing drive with First Neighborhood Bank
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting in the holiday spirit with some community partners. The non-profit is working alongside First Neighborhood Bank for a warm clothing drive. It is a part of the organization’s quarterly donation drive and it is the second year the group is working with the bank for this drive.
WTAP
Williamstown’s 3rd Annual Magical Night Of Giving comes back to town
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Williamstown will have its third annual magical night of giving this Thursday starting at 6P.M. The night of giving started three years ago to honor Williamstown Councilman Jim Parker. Santa Claus will ride around Williamstown with the fire department to spread Christmas joy.
WTAP
Obituary: Grosklos, Vaughn Eric
Vaughn Eric Grosklos, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on February 3, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, to Rill Lewis and Shirley Jean Jackson Grosklos. Vaughn is a 1982 graduate of Warren High School and went to barber school in Columbus. He served his country in the US Navy, where he traveled the world, and in the Army National Guard.
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
WTAP
Obituary: Jordan, Helen Jane Graham McCroskey
Helen Jane Graham McCroskey Jordan, 89, of Grantsville, WV, gained her angel wings in heaven on December 10, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1933, at Valley Fork, Clay County, WV, the daughter of the late Homer and Herma Young Graham. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter,...
WTAP
Local student is helping other kids by walking her dog
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local elementary student is helping kids by walking her dog. Lainey Pfeifer is participating in the 30 mile dog walk challenge that she heard about through her mom. While participating in the challenge, Lainey is collecting donations for St. Jude. She is making big strides...
WTAP
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Baptist Church opened its doors up for her family. Members of the community came to the church throughout this vigil to provide well wishes for the family during this time. Family members at the vigil spent time talking about Gretchen’s character and sharing memories.
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
