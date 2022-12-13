Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises

Read full article on original website
Related
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Logistics Insurance Market : Key Players Peoples Insurance Agency, American International, Allianz, DB Schenker
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Logistics Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Key Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Great American Insurance Company. and its pooling affiliates, collectively referred to as Great American Insurance Companies (Great American). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance
ATLANTA , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Fontana Reinsurance Ltd. and Fontana Reinsurance U.S. Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) to. (Fontana Re). At the same time, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) to.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Western & Southern
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with. (Western & Southern), a diversified family of financial services businesses and one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. The. US$ 1.7 billion. longevity swap transaction covers...
AM Best Revises the Outlooks to Negative for Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. (PMIC) and its wholly owned reinsured subsidiary,. Chiron Insurance Company. (Chiron)....
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. and Its Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. (Barents Re) (. Cayman Islands. ) and its affiliate,. Barents Reinsurance S.A. (Barents...
Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions
Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach. to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with. Newtek Insurance. ,. Freedom Bank. clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general...
AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
Business Credit Insurance Market Looks to Expand Its Size in Overseas Market
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (. Germany. ) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. AM Best...
Patent Issued for Efficient propagation of user data across disparate systems (USPTO 11514415): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Naelon, Ashley ( San Antonio, TX , US), filed on May 19, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A typical individual in. the United States. changes their...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Program") which include as participants various named executive officers. NWLGI. is the holding company for. National Western Life Insurance Company. ("NWLIC"). The Bonus Program and CMO Bonus Program are designed...
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 : Erie Insurance, TATA AIG, USAA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. Electric Vehicle Insurance. space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0