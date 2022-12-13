Read full article on original website
Pierce County Parks seeks input on Sprinker Recreation Center
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County invites community members to submit Sprinker Recreation Center building (Sprinker) upgrade ideas and feedback via an online open house until Jan. 31. Located in the heart of the Parkland and Spanaway communities, Sprinker is Pierce County’s premier regional recreation center. Built in 1976, the building...
Pierce County Council Votes to Continue Discussions on .01% Countywide Sales Tax to Support Affordable Housing
TACOMA – Today the Pierce County Council voted to continue discussions on a countywide one-tenth of one percent sales tax increase for affordable housing and related services, as allowed by Washington State law, until Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The motion to continue was made by District One Councilmember Dave Morell.
Council Corner: Dec. 12, 2022 Study Session
City of Lakewood announcement. In its final meeting of the year, Council kicked everything off on a bittersweet note. The meeting was Council member Linda Farmer’s last meeting not just of the year, but also with the Lakewood City Council. Farmer will leave the City Council later this month...
First Reading of Ordinance 28866 at Dec. 13 Council Meeting
TACOMA, Wash. – District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker brought forward Ordinance 28866 for first reading at the Dec. 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka, Ordinance 28866 recognizes that the City Manager’s internal Office of Equity and Human Rights has been a leader in the City of Tacoma’s transformation efforts, and codifies the City’s Office of Equity & Human Rights as well as the responsibilities of the City Manager as follows to ensure continuation of this work in the years to come:
Point-in-Time Count seeking volunteers
Pierce County social media post. Are you passionate about helping people in your community? Join us for the Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) Count Jan. 26-27! Volunteers must be 18 years old, have access to a smart phone, and be able to attend a mandatory training. Learn more: PierceCountyWa.Gov/PIT.
County’s multimodel connectivity study open until Dec. 16
Pierce County announcement. Do you use State Routes 7, 161, 162 and 507 in Pierce County, or anywhere in-between? If your answer is yes, we need to hear from you. The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.
RFP – Event Planning, Operation and Management
City of Puyallup announcement. The City of Puyallup (City) requests proposals (RFP) from qualified organizations (Organizations) to plan, operate and manage three traditional City-sponsored events, which occur annually in the City of Puyallup. These events utilize City-owned property or facilities and are open to the public. An organization may submit a proposal for any or all of the three events. The three events are:
DuPont Parks Master Plan Survey
We value your thoughts! Please complete this survey focused on our Parks Master Plan.
Tacoma seeks homeowners, those looking, for survey
City of Tacoma social media post. Do you currently own a home, or are you in the process of buying a home? We want to hear from you. Take a brief homeownership survey that will help us determine the best resources for individuals or families on their pathway to homeownership. Visit cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?p….
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread. Last week, our Director of Health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, joined other local health officers and healthcare leaders to recommend wearing masks indoors. You should also follow other safe public health practices.
Puget Sound Institute Announces Start of $4.8M Integrated Ecosystem Model
University of Washington Tacoma announcement. The UW Tacoma’s Puget Sound Institute (PSI) announces a multi-year, $4.8M effort to enable better management actions through an integrated model of the Puget Sound ecosystem that powerfully combines five smaller, more specific models of respective ecosystem components. Funded in part by the Paul...
Holiday Food Drive
City of Puyallup announcement. Do you have spare canned or packaged goods in your pantry? Consider bringing a food donation the next time you stop by. Help the Puyallup Food Bank provide for your neighbors in need this holiday season–and all year long!. The Puyallup Public Library is located...
It’s a wrap
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. It’s been quite a year. We began 2022 starting to emerge from the throes of the pandemic and moving closer to the “new normal.” That is, before the “tridemic” of the flu, COVID and RSV emerged recently to strain our healthcare system once again.
Puyallup kicks off Rumor of the Month series
City of Puyallup social media post. We are excited to announce a brand new addition to our website…Rumor of the Month. Each month, we’ll tackle a new rumor circulating around the community. Read our inaugural rumor here: cityofpuyallup.org/2136/Rumor-of-…. Have a rumor you’d like to submit? Email rumors@puyallupwa.gov.
Jury finds Pierce County Sheriff not guilty of false reporting charges
TACOMA — A Pierce County jury today found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after an early morning encounter with a newspaper carrier in 2021. The Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against Troyer...
King 5: At Al’s Hot Chicken, the heat is always on
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al’s Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open. Read the rest at King5.com.
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. We recommend you don’t swim or wade anywhere in the Thea Foss Waterway. Lab tests found high levels of bacteria in the water, which increases your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you come in contact with it. The Blue Water Task Force collected the...
Dick’s Sporting Goods hosts Shop with a Cop
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Thank you Dick’s Sporting Goods for hosting our first Shop With a Cop event for Tacoma middle school students this a.m. Students had breakfast, played games, & shopped with gift cards provided by Dick’s Sporting Goods & matched by TPD’s Shop With a Cop program. A great morning!
K9 Ammo successfully tracks juvenile suspects who fled from stolen vehicle
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Tuesday night (Dec. 13), at 8:08 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle prowl in progress at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Meridan E in South Hill. The 911 caller reported that the suspect was associated with a blue Kia Soul.
Obituary Notices – December 14, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Janice Lee (Krook) Kivela; Dale Lee Hirz. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Jesse H Peebles.
