TACOMA, Wash. – District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker brought forward Ordinance 28866 for first reading at the Dec. 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka, Ordinance 28866 recognizes that the City Manager’s internal Office of Equity and Human Rights has been a leader in the City of Tacoma’s transformation efforts, and codifies the City’s Office of Equity & Human Rights as well as the responsibilities of the City Manager as follows to ensure continuation of this work in the years to come:

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO