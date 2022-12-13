Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
PUC releases report on changes made since the deadly Feb. 2021 winter storm, federal report says it's not enough
AUSTIN, Texas — Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) staff released its report to the 88th Legislature listing improvements to the State’s power grid. This stems from a deadly winter storm Feb. 2021. Millions lost power. Hundreds died and temperatures remained in single digits for days. The Electric...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown
TEMPLE, Texas — Time to pull out the tacky knit sweaters. You know, the ones with the reindeer and snowmen your grandma gave you back in 1989? Yep, that one. Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is upon us (Friday, December 16). So, you know the Texas Today Team had to get in on the fun!
Comments / 0