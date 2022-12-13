ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit problem

A Sanskrit grammatical problem which has perplexed scholars since the 5th Century BC has been solved by a University of Cambridge PhD student. Rishi Rajpopat, 27, decoded a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient Sanskrit language who lived around 2,500 years ago. Sanskrit is only spoken in...
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street

A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
BBC

Netflix analysis: This time Harry and Meghan got personal

This time it's personal. Deeply personal. The Netflix trailers had hinted at explosive revelations about the monarchy, but in the end the final three episodes of the series had a different kind of impact. It was emotional rather than political. It was a battle between brothers, with an underlying sense...
BBC

Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes

A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC

'Miracle' baby born to Evesham couple diagnosed with cancer

A baby born to a couple who both had chemotherapy during the pregnancy has been described as a miracle. James Jefferson-Loveday was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last December, just months before his wife Bethany was diagnosed with a similar cancer at 21 weeks pregnant. His diagnosis had led to the...

