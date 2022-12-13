Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 Review
Have you ever wanted to take out your frustrations on your monitor? I mean really just stand up and throttle that thing like you’re wrestling a wild bear? Corsair has the monitor for you and, as wild as it might sound, it could well be the future of PC gaming monitors.
IGN
Daily Deals: Free Xbox Controller with Series S, My Hero Academia Manga, and More
We're nearly halfway through December, but the deals haven't slowed down one bit. Today you can pick up a free controller when you buy an Xbox Series S that's already discounted below its typical retail price. Also on sale is a massive box set of the first 20 volumes of the My Hero Academia manga. You can also take advantage of a new all-time low price on this year's model of MacBook Air and get at least 50% off a series of gorgeously illustrated Harry Potter hardcovers.
Comments / 0