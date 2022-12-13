Read full article on original website
Related
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence
ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. An Alpharetta police captain was arrested in Forsyth County for simple assault, family violence, and criminal assault.
Prosecutors relent some, but still seek to restrict filming at upcoming gang trial
Fulton County prosecutors on Thursday partially relented on the state’s request to prohibit news outlets from filming in...
Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest
Atlanta City Council on Jan. 3 is set to vote on a settlement with a transgender woman who spent more than five months i...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County correctional officer, police said Fri...
Former DeKalb tax supervisor indicted on wire fraud following federal case
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Dekalb County tax supervisor was indicted on wire fraud charges while waiting to serve time for other crimes relating to bribery and blackmail. Gerald D. Harris was indicted after a federal grand jury charged him with three counts of wire fraud. The charges were brought against Harris after he agreed to help register a stolen vehicle, according to the US Department of Justice.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
Antonio Marquavis Brown was already intoxicated when he tried to buy a bottle of vodka late Saturday morning at a Buckhe...
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
Comments / 2