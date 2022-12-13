ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 2

WXIA 11 Alive

Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Former DeKalb tax supervisor indicted on wire fraud following federal case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Dekalb County tax supervisor was indicted on wire fraud charges while waiting to serve time for other crimes relating to bribery and blackmail. Gerald D. Harris was indicted after a federal grand jury charged him with three counts of wire fraud. The charges were brought against Harris after he agreed to help register a stolen vehicle, according to the US Department of Justice.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

