DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Dekalb County tax supervisor was indicted on wire fraud charges while waiting to serve time for other crimes relating to bribery and blackmail. Gerald D. Harris was indicted after a federal grand jury charged him with three counts of wire fraud. The charges were brought against Harris after he agreed to help register a stolen vehicle, according to the US Department of Justice.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO