Daily Mail

Ex-NBA player Tyrell Terry retires from basketball at just age 22 revealing he has suffered with anxiety and experienced the 'darkest times of his life' while playing professionally

Former NBA second-round draft choice, Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from the league aged just 22 due to mental health difficulties. Terry was taken 31st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and had a brief stint in Memphis before being assigned to their G-League affiliate and eventually cut this offseason.
