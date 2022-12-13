ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

SoCal's Seasonal Treats Abound, From Smorgasburg to Cinema

If your personal Merry Meter hasn't yet hit its peak, and you're still seeking some offbeat, uplifting, and appetizing expressions of the season, the good news is this: There is time. Though not too much time, it's true. For sure, some of the larger spectaculars around Southern California will keep...
KSBW.com

California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions

California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California DMV Unveils Online Feature To Help Californians With New Requirement To Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard

‘Next big thing’ in department’s customer-focused modernization efforts. December 16, 2022 - Sacramento – Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles. This new service, available now at dmv.ca.gov/dpp, allows customers to easily fulfill a new requirement for renewing a placard held for six or more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

California: 2022-23 Winter Outlook

Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?

A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

