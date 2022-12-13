ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also...
