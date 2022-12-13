Read full article on original website
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps
Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
IGN
How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.
IGN
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
IGN
Scream VI Teaser Trailer Sees Ghostface Terrorise New York City
The first teaser trailer for Scream VI is here, giving fans a glimpse of the next chilling chapter in the decades-long slasher saga as Ghostface sets out to unleash a new reign of terror in New York. The brief trailer takes the franchise to a new setting as it sees...
IGN
Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'
After James Gunn announced that the master plan for new DC has been finalized, Henry Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm that he will not be returning as Superman in this new era. Gunn took to Twitter later this week to announce that he and DC Studios co-president Peter...
IGN
How The Rick and Morty Finale Sets Up Season 7 | Rick and Morty Canon Fodder
The Rick and Morty holiday special marks the end of Rick and Morty Season 6 of the Adult Swim hit. Rick Sanchez has been a big journey for this season of Rick & Morty, as Dan Harmon and Justin Rowland promised, but it’s not what it seems. Morty Smith uncovers an upsetting truth, and Morty isn’t as happy with Rick anymore as a result. We also return to the multiverse of it all with season favorites like Space Beth back as a regular fixture.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 7
Part 8 of our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion walkthrough shows you how to find the parts for Aerith's flower wagon. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Horizon Multiplayer Game Confirmed by Developers - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix we have news straight from the developers that a new Horizon multiplayer game is in development. This joins the PSVR 2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain as upcoming projects in the expanding Horizon universe. The original World of Warcraft dev returns to the Warcraft team years after having left Blizzard, and the Bluepoint devs helped on God of War Ragnarok and released a cute new Holiday card that may tease something new?
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Marni is one of the main antagonist Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. One of the fearsome enemies known as "The Four Hounds", Marni is part of a group dedicated to resurrecting the Fell Dragon that was sealed away 1,000 years ago. Despire her diminutive side and bright appearance, she is a deadly warrior protected by impenatrable armor. She is joined by his companions Griss, Mauvier, and Zephiai.
IGN
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
The Whale: Watch the New Trailer for the Movie Starring Brendan Fraser
Check out the new trailer for The Whale, the movie starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The Whale tells the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The movie is based on the play and written by Samuel D. Hunter.
IGN
Where to Watch Christmas Vacation Online in 2022
Over 30 years later, 1989's Christmas Vacation remains one of the funniest holiday movies you can watch right now. Chevy Chase's Clark leads the dysfunctional Griswold family through a series of Christmas traditions, all of which (usually on account of Clark) go increasingly awry. If you're wondering where you can...
IGN
Yennefer of Vengerberg
After minimal appearances in the series' last two entries, Yenner of Vengerberg became one of the main characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Undoubtedly one of the most powerful sorceresses to have ever lived, Yennefer spent years working for kings and emperors—using her magical prowess to gain theim political advantages.
