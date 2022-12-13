How I Met Your Father Sets Season 2 Release Date at Hulu — View Photos

Haaaave you been patiently waiting for a How I Met Your Father Season 2 release date? If so, today’s your lucky day.

Hulu on Tuesday announced that new episodes of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with the first episode of Season 2, which will consist of 20 episodes. One new installment will unspool weekly on the streamer.

Hulu also released four new images from the upcoming season, which you can view below.

First launched in January, the Hulu offshoot picks up eight years after the events of the How I Met Your Mother finale, and focuses on a new friend group consisting of Sophie ( Younger ‘s Hilary Duff), Jesse ( Veronica Mars ‘ Chris Lowell), Valentina ( grown-ish ‘s Francia Raisa), Charlie ( The Royals ‘ Tom Ainsley), Ellen ( Space Force ‘s Tien Tran) and Sid ( God Friended Me ‘s Suraj Sharma). The story is told from the perspective of 58-year-old Sophie (played by Sex and the City ‘s Kim Cattrall) — and unlike the original, the pilot establishes that our new protagonist has already met the dad , thereby confirming that the follow-up is operating under a slightly different framework than its predecessor.

Season 1 featured appearances by original series star Cobie Smulders (reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky) and recurring guest stars Kyle MacLachlan (as George Van Smoot, aka The Captain), Laura Bell Bundy (as “Boats! Boats! Boats!” Becky) and Joe Nieves (as Carl the Bartender). No word yet on whether any additional alumni will appear in Season 2.

Are you looking forward to the return of How I Met Your Father ? Let us know in Comments.