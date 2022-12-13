Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Tickets for Kevin Hart's Phoenix Comedy Shows Go on Sale Friday
Super Bowl weekend in metro Phoenix just keeps getting bigger and more packed with events. Earlier this week, comedy star Kevin Hart added two Valley shows to his ongoing Reality Check Tour. He'll perform Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, at Arizona Financial Theatre. It'll be the first time he's performed in town since 2018.
tmpresale.com
Kevin Hart: Reality Check at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code
The Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale code has finally been added. This is a great chance for you to get tickets to experience Kevin Hart: Reality Check earlier than anyone else. If you do not acquire your tickets to Kevin Hart: Reality Check’s show in Phoenix during the presale you...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before...’ brings holiday magic to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cirque du Soleil is touching down at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, ready to whisk you away into a world of whimsy and wonder based on the Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”. “‘Twas the Night Before...” tells the...
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
5 Arizona Restaurants Make OpenTable’s Top 100 List for 2022
OpenTable has named the top 100 restaurants in America for 2022, curating a list of the most impressionable dining spots across the U.S. based on over 13 million diner reviews. The Valley’s Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44 along with The Henry in Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona represent...
Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!. This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
East Valley Tribune
Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years
Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
ABC 15 News
Fight turns into shooting during Rod Wave concert at Westgate Entertainment District
GLENDALE, AZ — Many concertgoers at Desert Diamond Arena evacuated the area after reports of a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., it was believed that shots were fired, leading many at the arena to leave during rapper Rod Wave's show.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
ABC 15 News
Valley couple packs school with 3K teddy bears to raise money during holiday season
Helping spread holiday cheer and raise money for a Valley school one teddy bear at a time! A couple has created quite the holiday display, filling up an entire school gym at Phoenix Christian School near 24th Street and Thomas Road. Whether it's dancing, singing or just hanging out, there's...
ABC 15 News
Shop local for the holidays: Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
PHOENIX — If you want to shop locally this holiday season, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is holding an event Wednesday night. Over 20 vendors will set up at The Vintage Arcadia from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be vintage and antique gifts along with live music and drink specials from Chestnut at The Vintage.
Phoenix New Times
Gypsy Cup, a Trendy Coffee Cafe in Gilbert, Has Closed After 8 Months
Gypsy Cup, a coffee shop and cafe in Gilbert's Heritage District, welcomed customers into its beautifully decorated space in early May. Now, roughly eight months later, the cafe has closed. The concept initially started in 2017, when owners Linsay and Neil Smith opened a custom coffee trailer. As the business...
