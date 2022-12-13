Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Catches on with White Sox
Rivero signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Rivero, 24, follows new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol from the Royals. He's a glove-first catcher who has managed just a .433 OPS during his brief time in the big leagues.
CBS Sports
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer with three years left on contract, pick up Royals pitcher Wyatt Mills
The Boston Red Sox made an interesting addition to their bullpen on Friday, and in the process made a notable subtraction from their 40-player roster. The Red Sox acquired righty Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospect Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the 40-player roster, the Red Sox designated first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
CBS Sports
Mets' Abraham Almonte: Joining Mets
Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Almonte opened 2022 with the Brewers but was traded to the Red Sox in July. He appeared in 15 games with the big club during the final month of the season and had a .257/.297/.400 slash line. He'll provide organizational outfield depth for New York.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox
Benintendi (wrist) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Benintendi put together a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases for the Royals and Yankees this past season. He doesn't run nearly as well as he used to and his already modest power bottomed out in 2022. However, Benintendi does offer good on-base skills and an adequate glove. He should score a good number of runs if he wins a spot high in the White Sox's batting order. Benintendi had hamate bone surgery in September, but he should be fine for spring training.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Triston Casas: In line for first base job
Casas (knee) is poised to be the Red Sox' regular first baseman after Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. There's a good chance Casas was ultimately going to be the preferred option over Hosmer, anyway, but he now has a big road block to everyday playing time out of the way. Casas was impressive in a short stint with Boston in 2022, hitting just .197 but collecting 19 walks and five home runs over 95 plate appearances. The youngster injured his knee back in October during winter ball but should be 100 percent for spring training.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Thomas Pannone: Signs with Milwaukee
Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jose Peraza: Latches on with Mets
Peraza signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, the team announced. Peraza was a part-time player for the Mets in 2021 before spending all of 2022 at the Triple-A level in the Yankees and Red Sox organizations. The 28-year-old will compete in spring training for a reserve role.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Tayler Scott: Designated for assignment
Scott was designated for assignment by the Phillies, the team announced Friday. A 40-man roster move was needed to clear a spot for Taijuan Walker, and Scott is the casualty. The right-hander was a waiver claim by the Phillies back in September. He holds a career 11.12 ERA over 21 appearances at the major-league level.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore
The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Designated for assignment
Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox were only on the hook for the veteran minimum portion of Hosmer's salary after acquiring him at the trade deadline from the Padres. However, they've ultimately decided his 40-man roster spot is best used on another player, and he'll presumably be released after clearing waivers. Hosmer has posted a .725 OPS with 20 home runs over the last two seasons. With Hosmer out of the picture, Triston Casas has a clear path to the first base job.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Back in Atlanta as NRI
Adrianza signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday, which includes and invitation to spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arianza was a decent super utility guy for the Braves in 2021 and they wound up re-acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline from the Nationals....
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return
Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Where the Yankees can turn for left field options, from free agent Michael Conforto to a Bryan Reynolds trade
The New York Yankees have had an eventful end to the work week. Less than 24 hours after agreeing to terms with left-handed starter Carlos Rodón on a long-term deal, the Yankees watched as outfielder Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year pact worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox. Benintendi's contract is the most lucrative the White Sox have ever handed to a free agent.
CBS Sports
Royals' Cody Poteet: Signs minor-league deal with Royals
The Royals (elbow) signed Poteet to a minor-league contract Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Kansas City takes a shot on Poteet, who will miss all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. With a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances (two starts) and 28 innings last season, the righty could return to be an effective middle-innings reliever at a cheap price for the Royals once he's recovered.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: DFA'd by Brewers
Feliciano was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. Feliciano spent most of his time at Triple-A Nashville in 2022 and slashed .274/.326/.386 with six home runs, 38 RBI, 31 runs and two stolen bases over 77 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Brewers acquired Owen Miller on Wednesday, but Feliciano will likely be a candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
