Read full article on original website
Related
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a...
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Seahawks NFL DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet on Thursday Night Football, with a Niners victory clinching the NFC West. Stars like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have helped the 49ers get to this position and been among the most productive NFL DFS picks all year. Even more may be required from them in 49ers vs. Seahawks on TNF to replace the production lost with Deebo Samuel's injury and ease the burden on Brock Purdy. Purdy has been sensational through two games, but both of those came at home. Rookies historically play much better at home than on the road, and a sound NFL DFS strategy should take that into account. Can Purdy buck that trend and supply value to TNF NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury and he did not return.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.19 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 127-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CBS Sports
Raptors vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two of college basketball's all-time great programs will square off Saturday in a legendary venue as No. 13 Kentucky takes on No. 16 UCLA as part of the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. The game will follow an earlier tilt between North Carolina and No. 23 Ohio State as part of the event, which highlights a triple-header of marquee college basketball action on CBS.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Houston Texans will have another opportunity to pull off an upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston nearly sprung the shocker of the season last week, losing to Dallas by four as a 17-point underdog. The Texans are 14-point home underdogs against Kansas City during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, so should you include the Chiefs in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Another big favorite on the NFL odds board is Philadelphia, which is a nine-point favorite against Chicago, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Eagles have only lost one game this season and are coming off a 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Mike Evans
The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, entering the Week 15 NFL schedule on a five-game losing skid. Quarterback Russell Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1 against his former team, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson is coming off his first three-touchdown game of the season, though, as he threw for 247 yards and three scores against Kansas City last week. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? There are plenty of tricky Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice to get the most accurate Week 15 Fantasy football projections. Does SportsLine's model recommend backing Wilson in his matchup against Arizona? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to help you make your toughest lineup decisions
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here. What do the numbers mean? All of my...
Comments / 0