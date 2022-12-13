ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow jokes on Manningcast: Sounds like Haven Wolfe called me ugly

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a guest on ESPN2's Monday Night Football Manningcast for the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, talked to Peyton and Eli during his first-ever Manningcast appearance about the recent viral video that featured Bengals fan Haven Wolfe after Wolfe had her wisdom teeth removed.

Last week, Wolfe appeared with Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up and Adams," and said even Cleveland fans expressed support after watching her video , which was harsh toward the Browns.

Eli pointed out that Haven said in the video, "I go for ambition, not looks" – and asked Burrow if he was flattered or insulted by that.

Burrow's response?

"It sounds like I'm being called ugly there if you ask me. I could be wrong but –" Burrow joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXNbD_0jh26CoD00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw in the second quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports Kareem Elgazzar, Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

"But you're ambitious," Eli responded. "She's complimenting your ambition, I think."

"Yes I am ambitious," Burrow replied.

"No doubt about that. Nobody can ever say you're not ambitious, Joe," Peyton joked. "Don't ever let them take that from you, buddy."

Burrow smiled and said, "Thanks, Peyton."

Burrow also talked about how smart and versatile receiver Ja'Marr Chase is in an effort to help the Bengals overcome injuries, like the ones that affected Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins on Sunday.

"I like to get him the ball in space and let him go do what he does," Burrow said of Chase.

Asked by Eli whether Burrow wants to accept the "Joe Cool" nickname transfer legend Joe Montana has offered, Burrow answered, "I would say the nickname slot is just about full, don't you think?"

When Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a pass batted down, Burrow joked, "(Batted balls) should be banned. Yeah. Penalty – 15 yards. Unsportsmanlike."

Burrow talked about taking all of the practice reps and "making every rep count" during the week, with the backup quarterback taking scout team reps. Peyton discussed the challenge that a backup like Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy faces when starter Kyler Murray goes down with an injury as he did early in Monday's game.

"When backups go in in the middle of the game and come in and play really well, I always have so much respect for that," Burrow said. "They don't get any reps throughout the week and they're getting their mental reps and they're getting their throws that they need to get after practice usually. So I'm always really excited for guys when they go in and play well."

Asked later about the secret to beating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Burrow replied, "Score more points than him."

Burrow was the first of four scheduled guests on the Manningcast, followed by Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key and Adam Vinatieri.

Former Bengals great Boomer Esiason and former Cincinnati Bearcats standouts Travis and Jason Kelce appeared on the Manningcast during Cincinnati's Monday night loss in Cleveland earlier this season.

On Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals avenged that loss – and improved to 9-4 this season – with a 23-10 win against the Browns .

With a Monday Night Football win, the Patriots moved into position for the final AFC Wild Card. The Bengals would earn the No. 5 seed and top Wild Card if the season ended now.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow jokes on Manningcast: Sounds like Haven Wolfe called me ugly

