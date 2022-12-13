Federal prosecutors charge Bankman-Fried with massive, yearslong fraud

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations, an explosive set of allegations that has shaken up long-running Washington policy battles over the future of cryptocurrency regulation.

The 14-page criminal indictment — along with civil charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission — allege that Bankman-Fried oversaw a massive corporate fraud at FTX and its affiliates that cost customers and investors billions of dollars in losses.

“He used that money for his personal benefit including to make personal investments and cover debts of his personal hedge fund, Alameda Research,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, at a press conference, alleging that the crypto executive lied to both lenders and investors about his funds.

The former campaign megadonor is also accused of using stolen funds to pump “tens of millions of dollars” into political committees, Williams said. Bankman-Fried disguised the source of his funds to back both Democrats and Republicans, he said.

“This investigation is very much ongoing, and it is moving very quickly,” Williams said.

Regulators and law enforcement agencies had been circling FTX and Bankman-Fried for weeks. But his stunning arrest by Bahamian authorities on Monday at the direction of federal prosecutors — the night before he was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee — sent lawmakers scrambling to assign blame to Washington, Wall Street and Silicon Valley institutions that failed to stand up to the 30-year-old former billionaire’s wide-reaching influence campaign.

At the House hearing, industry skeptics like Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) blasted digital asset businesses and their allies in Congress for stonewalling regulators. Pro-crypto lawmakers like Reps. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) hammered the SEC for offering little guidance to digital asset businesses looking to go legit. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) criticized FTX’s venture capital supporters for pumping up an investment empire that was built on vapor.

And virtually every lawmaker on the committee sought to distance themselves from Bankman-Fried, one of Washington’s favorite crypto executives prior to FTX’s collapse early last month.

FTX’s bankruptcy sparked a contagion that’s thrown crypto markets into turmoil. Other businesses linked to Bankman-Fried have been forced into bankruptcy or are facing severe financial strain. Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange that briefly explored buying FTX last month — has seen more than $1.9 billion in withdrawals over the last 24 hours amid renewed scrutiny of digital asset businesses.

Bankman-Fried’s sudden downfall has fueled comparisons to other seismic financial scandals like Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme and Enron Corp.’s extensive accounting failures.

John Ray III, a seasoned bankruptcy expert who was tapped to lead FTX through Chapter 11, previously oversaw Enron’s restructuring.

“I’ve done probably a dozen large-scale bankruptcies over my career, including Enron,” Ray told lawmakers. “It’s one of the worst from a documentation standpoint. Even in the most failed companies, you have a roadmap of what happened.”

FTX’s shoddy record-keeping — top executives at FTX relied on tools like Slack and QuickBooks for invoices and expenses, Ray said — has created unprecedented challenges to the recovery of assets for hundreds of thousands FTX customers and creditors. Top executives had “free rein” to over dozens of FTX-related entities, including Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research, most of which lacked audited financials and basic corporate governance functions.

“We’re dealing with — literally — a sort of paperless bankruptcy in terms of how they created this company,” Ray said.

According to a leaked copy of Bankman-Fried’s prepared testimony — which was submitted into the record by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) — the one-time crypto wunderkind planned to tell lawmakers that he “fucked up.”

Multiple lawmakers in interviews said they had planned to grill the former billionaire on allegations of accounting, risk management and corporate control failures — some of which Bankman-Fried has admitted in media appearances — that led to the diversion of FTX customer funds to prop up Alameda’s deteriorating portfolio of crypto and venture-related investments.

Without Bankman-Fried on hand, lawmakers — including several whose 2022 campaigns were aided by FTX-funded contributions and independent expenditures — spent more than three hours questioning Ray on how the crypto exchange catapulted from obscurity to mainstream acclaim to collapse in less than four years.

“Just a few months ago, FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with a valuation of $32 billion in just three years since its founding," Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said during the hearing. “Today, as many as 1 million people, many of whom are here in the United States, are locked out of their FTX accounts and may recover only a fraction of their hard-earned investments, if any at all.”

Earlier Tuesday, the SEC unsealed a civil complaint claiming that Bankman-Fried orchestrated “a massive, years-long fraud” as he raised $1.8 billion from investors between 2019 and 2022. FTX’s roster of financial backers included blue-chip venture capital funds like Sequoia Capital and Thoma Bravo as well as BlackRock, a New York-based asset manager that is among the most influential investment firms in the world.

The SEC also accused Bankman-Fried of “diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire.”

The SEC said that from the beginning, Bankman-Fried was diverting FTX customer funds to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried “then used Alameda as his personal piggy bank to buy luxury condominiums, support political campaigns, and make private investments, among other uses,” according to the complaint.

Investors were kept in the dark as he framed FTX to the public as a risk-averse venue that offered no one — including Alameda — special privileges.

Bankman-Fried and his allies had spent hundreds of millions of dollars on lobbying, advocacy and advertising in an attempt to transform FTX into a mainstream financial institution; an effort that included repeated trips to Washington to advance new crypto-friendly rules and legislation.

The FTX episode is causing some lawmakers to publicly change their tune on crypto, with many adopting a far harsher tone than before. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) has often spoken before about the promise of blockchain technology and even accepted campaign donations from FTX officials, including Bankman-Fried. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Democrat said his “patience with the crypto bulls is wearing thin.”

“The American public has heard lots of promises but seen lots of Ponzi schemes. For crypto, it’s time to put up or shut up,” Auchincloss said at the hearing. “It’s time for the blockchain investors and entrepreneurs to build things that matter — or to lose more credibility.”