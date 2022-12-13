ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Strangers help boy who was injured horseback riding in Belize

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCTPP_0jh25w4u00

An 8-year-old Colorado boy is back in the U.S. thanks to the kindness of strangers after a cruise excursion went terribly wrong.

Stefan Keryan was on a Carnival cruise with his mom Heidi Keryan and sister last week. After docking in Belize, the family went on a horseback riding excursion. At one point Heidi said she heard Stefan call out in distress.

"I heard yelling and I looked over," Heidi recalled to ABC affiliate KMGH . "As it's running past, I see that the saddle is flipped and my son is being dragged by his foot. My older daughter and I started yelling and screaming and running as fast as we could to get to him. But that horse was really fast."

Stefan was rushed to a local hospital with multiple injuries, including third-degree burns, a skull fracture and brain contusion, according to his mom.

“I don’t want to lose my son. And if anybody knows somebody that will go get him and bring him home. That works too. I don’t care. I want to get him home,” she told KMGH.

MORE: Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard was 'dead set' on surviving

After seeing Stefan's story on the local news, strangers connected the family to Peak Medevac, a Colorado-based air ambulance company, which airlifted the young boy for free on a medically equipped plane back to Colorado for further medical treatment.

Heidi Keryan said "angels and heroes" helped save her son's life.

In a statement to ABC News, Carnival Cruise Line said its "guest care team continues to keep close contact with the family and is helping to provide support and assistance during this difficult time.”

MORE: Passengers aboard Antarctic ship speak out after 'rogue wave' incident

What to consider before a trip

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers consider travel insurance options before heading out, especially if they have an underlying health condition or plan on embarking on adventure activities. Travelers can also call their insurance company to see if emergencies are covered during travel or purchase a short-term a supplemental policy that makes payments to hospitals directly.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

8-year-old Colorado boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident

An 8-year-old boy from Colorado is now fighting for his life in hospital a thousand miles away, after he was dragged by a horse in Belize on Wednesday.The mother, Heidi Keryan, of the the 8-year-old boy, Steffan Keryan, is asking the community to help bring the young boy home after their dream vacation quickly turned into their worst nightmare."It went from us being in this tropical paradise to being in a nightmare. I mean, I don't know how to explain it because I still feel like it's a nightmare. And hopefully I'm gonna wake up soon, but unfortunately, it's not....
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

13 stranded strangers set off on an impromptu road trip after their flight got canceled and it was epic

Missing a flight is a nightmare that none of us want to experience, especially when we have to be somewhere urgently. We can be stuck in a difficult situation if there are no other flights to our destination. However, when a group of strangers found themselves in this scenario, they opted to take charge of it themselves. These 13 stranded passengers decided to hire a minivan and go on a road trip while taking TikTok users along for the ride, reports CNN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou

Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
HOUSTON, TX
People

3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'

"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
The Independent

Solihull lake: Boys died trying to save friend who trapped leg in ice, friend says

Four boys who fell into a frozen lake in Solihull were trying to save a friend whose leg got stuck in the ice, it has been revealed. Three boys aged 11, 10, and eight years old died after the incident at Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon, while a six-year-old boy remains in a critical condition. Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News: “They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then ... his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in."“When it was summer, we used to...
GMA

GMA

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy