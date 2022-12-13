Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 22:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Saturday, December 24. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 22:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 20.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Comments / 0