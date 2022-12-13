Read full article on original website
WKRC
Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
WKRC
Tri-State tradition Shop with a Cop event turns 10
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State holiday tradition turned ten years old Thursday. Shop with a Cop pairs dozens of law enforcement officers with kids in Brown and Highland counties for a day of fun. “It’s really one of those times where police get to give back to the...
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
WKRC
Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
Fox 19
Portrait hidden for more than a century uncovered at Cincinnati Art Museum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An examination of a painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum uncovered a hidden painting. Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs has been part of the museum’s collection since it was gifted to them in 1955. The amazing discovery came when Cincinnati Art...
Cincinnati Animal Care wishes for a "silent night" on Christmas
Cincinnati Animal Care is working to make sure all of the animals in their care will spend the holidays not at the shelter. They want to place all of their animals in short-term foster homes.
WKRC
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Before and After Photos Show How Greater Cincinnati Has Changed in 15 Years
Over the last 15 years, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have experienced amazing revitalizations in many of their neighborhoods. Crumbling, vacant buildings in Over-the-Rhine have been replaced by bustling bars and restaurants; the beautiful Smale Riverfront Park was created in the empty spaces near the Ohio River; colorful murals dot the buildings throughout downtown and many places — from East Price Hill's Incline District to Newport on the Levee and Fountain Square have gotten makeovers. And structures we could have never imagined a decade-and-a-half ago, like FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, are now additional jewels in the Queen City's crown.
WKRC
Local historic train depot to be moved to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy breaks ground on expansion
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy has broken ground on a new expansion project. The project will add a new science lab, a multi-purpose commons area, and 12 classrooms. The size of the school on Linn Street will more than double once work is done. Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her...
Fox 19
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!. Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music. It’s gotten quite...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla
My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
