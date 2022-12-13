Over the last 15 years, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have experienced amazing revitalizations in many of their neighborhoods. Crumbling, vacant buildings in Over-the-Rhine have been replaced by bustling bars and restaurants; the beautiful Smale Riverfront Park was created in the empty spaces near the Ohio River; colorful murals dot the buildings throughout downtown and many places — from East Price Hill's Incline District to Newport on the Levee and Fountain Square have gotten makeovers. And structures we could have never imagined a decade-and-a-half ago, like FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, are now additional jewels in the Queen City's crown.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO