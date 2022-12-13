Read full article on original website
Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes to Lead Cast of Sam Mendes HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’
The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero moviemaking
Streaming: the best crowd-pleasers to watch this festive season
From the lengthy list of unenviable tasks that Christmas brings, “choosing what to watch” is hardly the most labour-intensive, though it is quietly high-stakes. Finding a film that all factions of the family can enjoy – or at least endure – is a thankless task; choose a dud and you’ll be reminded of your error every Christmas for the rest of your life. (As the film critic in the family, I accept this burden.)
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Critics Choice Nominations – But ‘RRR’ Crashes the Party, Too
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday. The freewheeling multiverse comedy from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert picked up 14 nominations in the 21 film categories, followed by Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” with 11 and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine.
The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 13. event included Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Blythewood and Xochitl Gomez
‘Twister’ Sequel Lands ‘Minari’ Director Lee Issac Chung
"The Revenant's" Mark L. Smithwrotethe screenplay for the sequel
Trevor Noah to Host Grammy Awards for 3rd Straight Year
The ceremony will air live on Feb. 5 on CBS and stream on Paramount+
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)
Pat yourself on the back because somehow you found the faith to make it through another day, Carson said during the performance
How Did Emma Thompson Go From Oscar Contender to Afterthought?
The "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" star gave one of the year's greatest performances, but does anybody remember?
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
The Scene at Power Women Summit 2022, From ‘RHOBH’ Star Kenya Moore to Claire Foy (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 14 event included "The Woman King" actress Thuso Mbedu, "White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jodie Sweetin
Laura Haddock Says There Were ‘3 Different Versions’ of Max’s Storyline for Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’
The actress plays a former Russian asset whos been imprisoned on murder accusations
David Fincher to Receive French Film Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The "Fight Club" director will be honored at the 2023 Csar Awards in February
How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Is the Sequel Streaming?
James Cameron returns with a whole new underwater world
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Gets First Look, February Premiere Date at Netflix (Photos)
A new core four is coming to town
Henry Cavill to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon Studios
The news comes the same week we learned the former star of "The Witcher" would not be returning to play DC's Superman
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Unpacks the Biggest Changes From Octavia Butler’s Book
Creator Branden Jacobs-Jenkins says he was inspired by Butler's admission that she "didn't crack" this particular story
‘Something From Tiffany’s': How Inclusive Storytelling Drove the Casting and Adaptation of the Holiday Rom-Com
Producer of “Something From Tiffany’s” Lauren Neustadter credits costars Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) and Zoey Deutch (“Not Okay,” “Set It Up”), as well as casting director Ronna Kress, with transforming the story of the film, adapted from Melissa Hill’s book that came out over a decade ago.
‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Film Review: Stage Play About Mental Trauma Falters on Screen
In her dramatic debut, Rebel Wilson lacks the emotional range to overcome an overly self-serious screenplay
‘The White Lotus’ Star and Jonas Brothers Superfan Haley Lu Richardson Surprised by Nick Jonas FaceTime on Corden (Video)
"The White Lotus" breakout is like every other Gen Z stan
