The Guardian

Streaming: the best crowd-pleasers​ to watch this festive season

From the lengthy list of unenviable tasks that Christmas brings, “choosing what to watch” is hardly the most labour-intensive, though it is quietly high-stakes. Finding a film that all factions of the family can enjoy – or at least endure – is a thankless task; choose a dud and you’ll be reminded of your error every Christmas for the rest of your life. (As the film critic in the family, I accept this burden.)
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Critics Choice Nominations – But ‘RRR’ Crashes the Party, Too

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday. The freewheeling multiverse comedy from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert picked up 14 nominations in the 21 film categories, followed by Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” with 11 and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine.
