ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video

It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
103.7 The Hawk

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
yourbigsky.com

Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?

Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy