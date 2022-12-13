Read full article on original website
[Breaking] Robbery with Gun at Sinclair on Broadwater in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight at 9:12 PM, Billings PD were called to 942 Broadwater for a robbery at gunpoint. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. They are described as Male, Native American, 6' Tall, heavy build. If you have information, contact Billings...
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
KULR8
Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
yourbigsky.com
Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video
It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
KULR8
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
Billings woman found after being taken by ex-boyfriend at gun point
Billings police say a 30-year-old woman abducted by her ex-boyfriend Friday, has been found and is cooperating with police in an investigation into her disappearance.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
Billings police seeking woman taken after domestic disturbance
Police say they believe she may be with her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Lawrence Demarais, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.
Parents eying new boundaries for elementary schools in Billings
The distance from the Stichman's home to Rose Park Elementary is nearly double the distance from their house to Poly Drive — something that Tad can't make sense of.
KULR8
Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
yourbigsky.com
Is it necessary to warm your car up during the winter?
Is starting your car in the morning really worth it for the few minutes you are in your car? Some experts say that it is unnecessary. According to Car and Driver, modern cars run more efficiently when the driver tries to warm them up. Some laws in the nation are in place for idling cars, and some people can even get tickets for leaving their cars unattended.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
