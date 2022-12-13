Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
Coast Guard rescues 34 Haitians dumped by smugglers on Puerto Rico cliff
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 34 Haitians abandoned by smugglers on a Puerto Rico cliff were rescued by crews on cutter Heriberto Hernandez, which is homeported in San Juan.
In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Funeral homes across China's COVID-hit capital Beijing, a city of 22 million, scrambled on Saturday to keep up with calls for funeral and cremation services as workers and drivers testing positive for the novel coronavirus called in sick.
New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
